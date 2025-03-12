"I'm learning about this as you are..": Zenless Zone Zero voice actor reacts to being replaced without notice

March 12, 2025, is a big day for Zenless Zone Zero as it marks the release of the version 1.6 update, featuring new playable characters and shocking voice actor changes. The English VAs for Von Lycaon and Soldier 11 are no longer part of the crew and have been replaced by new artists whose details are yet to be made public. What came as a bigger shock was Nicholas Thurkettle's reaction to the whole situation.

Nicholas is the former English VA of Lycaon, one of the most popular standard banner characters, and it appears that he was terminated from the role without any notice. He expressed his shock via X, stating:

"Proxies - I'm learning about this as you are and I share your shock. Neither HoYoverse nor Sound Cadence has communicated with me since October. I've been fully available and recorded multiple voice jobs in that time. I am trying to learn more and absorb this news."

Nicolas has also shared that he was available for a recording session since October 2024 but was not called in. This could explain why Lycaon has no voice lines in the English dub throughout version 1.4's story quest in Zenless Zone Zero. That said, fans would want to see this matter resolved or at least get some clarification from the dev team.

Since HoYoverse hasn't clarified the situation, fans like @FishPrison shared their sympathy for Nicholas Thurkettle:

"Very disappointing to hear. I was assuming that all of this had to do with the on-going actors strike; to know that they just didnt seem to want to get in touch with you despite your very-obvious willingness to return is very uncalled for on their part."

With HoYoverse being silent about the whole situation, fans favor Nicholas Thurkettle. They are hoping for a quick resolution and have been supportive of the VA, who has to soak in the sudden dismissal.

Fans sympathizing with Lycaon's voice actor Nicholas Thurkettle (Image via X)

Soldier 11's voice actor Emeri Chase reacts to being replaced in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse has officially posted the patch notes revealing the events, banners, and other additions in the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update. In the same section, the developers have also shared the startling news about changing the English VA of both Von Lycaon and Soldier 11. However, unlike Nicholas Thurkettle, Emeri Chase knows the reason why she was replaced by other VA.

It seems Emeri herself is unwilling to take on work that goes against the very right she is fighting for. Here's what she expressed in her recent tweet:

"I was replaced as Soldier 11 because I am unwilling to perform work not covered by a SAG Interim Agreement during a strike for AI protections, the outcome of which will determine the future of our industry."

She goes on to explain how many actors are choosing to withhold work on projects not covered by a SAG Interim Agreement. Emeri was also aware that refusal to work could lead to her losing her role in Zenless Zone Zero, and she isn't at all surprised by the recent developments.

Emeri Chase explaining why she was replaced as Soldier 11's VA (Image via X)

Regardless, players have yet to know who replaced Emeri Chase and Nicholas Thurkettle for Von Lycaon and Soldier 11's English dub in ZZZ.

