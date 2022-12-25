"I'm not like Logan Paul": Andrew Tate says he has rejected numerous endorsement deals that other influencers take

Former kickboxer and controversial internet influencer Andrew Tate has seen a rapid rise in fame over the course of 2022. As a popular personality, he has received numerous offers from companies to endorse their products. Tate recently shared a clip on Twitter discussing these types of deals, labeling many of them as "scams" and saying he would never mislead his audience into buying something that he would not.

Taking things further, he called out other large online influencers who accepted these types of endorsements, including Logan Paul. Here's what he said:

"I never sold my soul. I'm not like Logan Paul and these f****** who sell an energy drink full of sugar and crypto pump-and-dump scams."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I rejected the offers @loganpaul took. They offered me hundreds of millions and I said no. I rejected the offers @loganpaul took. They offered me hundreds of millions and I said no. https://t.co/nAx9KP9uhr

Andrew Tate says he didn't sell his soul

The notorious online influencer shared a clip from an interview on his recently reinstated Twitter account. In it, Tate was asked about the types of endorsement deal offers he received. He claimed he had been asked to promote numerous cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

However, Andrew Tate says he has rejected all of these offers as he believes they are "scams" and would rather not associate himself or his brand with them. He brought up the idea of a young viewer putting their trust in his words, investing in a cryptocurrency only to lose their money, saying:

"I was offered endless money to sell my soul and I didn't do it, because I didn't like the idea of a kid who really believed in me and who was a fan of mine buying a crypto because I said it was gonna go up."

Andrew Tate said his faith played a key role in his decision not to engage in these types of endorsement deals. The recently converted Muslim likened these deals to selling the soul, calling himself a true follower of God. Here's what he said:

"I didn't want to be a scammer for money because I believe that having a pure heart and living true under God is more important."

Tate also used the topic to take aim at other influencers, including Logan Paul. Jake's brother recently came under fire from fans and critics alike after his NFT project, CryptoZoo, collapsed; some investors lost thousands of dollars.

On December 22, Paul received a letter from a passenger sitting next to him on a flight. The individual was a fan who said that his videos helped them during a tough time in his life. The podcast host posted a photo of the handwritten note on Twitter, saying that he needed to hear those words. This upset many netizens, as Paul has been eerily silent on the CryptoZoo controversy.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Note from the passenger next to me... I needed this right now. Thank you Iain Note from the passenger next to me... I needed this right now. Thank you Iain https://t.co/W0Zwr5xwro

Andrew Tate has been among many of the voices criticizing Paul for CryptoZoo's failure, insinuating that it was a scam from the beginning.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate What did I tell you all about Logan Paul months ago?



I said hes an agent of the Matrix who will say anything he is told, and scam his own fans for personal gain.



If you listen to Tate, your life gets better.



if you listen to Logan, HIS LIFE gets better and yours gets worse. What did I tell you all about Logan Paul months ago?I said hes an agent of the Matrix who will say anything he is told, and scam his own fans for personal gain.If you listen to Tate, your life gets better.if you listen to Logan, HIS LIFE gets better and yours gets worse.

Although the former is more than willing to highroad the podcast host over the CryptoZoo controversy, his own Hustlers University has been widely criticized as a pyramid scheme, meaning he may not have a leg to stand on in this discussion.

