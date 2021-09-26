"I'm so lonely": Pokimane's Valorant stream ends up taking a heartbreaking turn 

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has been streaming a lot of Valorant lately and also reached the Immortal rank a few days back. Interestingly, she felt extremely "lonely" after coming across a couple in one of the competitive lobbies.

Pokimane's relationship status has been a matter of much tittle-tattle for as long as fans can remember.

Honest patrons of the Canadian streamer have shipped her with several high-profile streamers, Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker, Mizkif, and even Corpse Husband.

Pokimane has collaborated with several other streamers who have made appearances on her channel many times. Even after requesting her fans to keep their prying eyes away from her personal life, internet sleuths haven't stopped speculating.

adept. @adeptthebest @pokimanelol this could be us but we missed eachothers queue @pokimanelol this could be us but we missed eachothers queue

However, the Twitch sensation felt incredibly lonely when she came across a couple in one of her competitive Valorant lobbies and didn't hesitate to share the news with her ardent followers. Adept quickly responded and iterated how the two could've banded together if they hadn't missed each other's queue.

Pokimane reveals how she wouldn't mind dating a Twitch fan

The Canadian streamer has been pretty vocal about her relationship status. However, it's safe to assume that the constant pestering has troubled her a lot. So much so that she Tweeted back in March this year to reiterate that she's "single," to put an end to constant rumors.

Interestingly, Pokimane weighed in on whether streamers should get involved with their fans, admitting that she would be open to the idea but that it "depends on the situation."

She went on to say how the dynamic between the streamer and the fan doesn't hold much importance as long as they share good chemistry.

However, according to the aforementioned tweet, she's single but feels lonely sometimes.

Pokimane's Valorant grind

From the looks of it, Pokimane has channelized her time to get better at the Riot Games FPS. She took on the title when it came out last year and has reached the Diamond rank on several occasions.

However, she shared her happiness on reaching the Immortal rank with her ardent followed it up with an insane ace clutch just a day later.

pokimane @pokimanelol after being diamond for 3 acts,

I FINALLY HIT IMMORTAL!!!! 🎉



so freakin happy and proud of myself 🥲🥰 after being diamond for 3 acts,

I FINALLY HIT IMMORTAL!!!! 🎉



so freakin happy and proud of myself 🥲🥰 https://t.co/uXfBIidwtB

Upon doing so, she has put an end to the comments stating she boosted her Valorant account as she has finally entered the top 0.5% of Valorant’s best players.

