"I'm in pain every single day": Corpse Husband receives support online

The internet's favorite mystery man Corpse Husband recently left fans worried after he left a stream midway, reportedly due to feeling unwell.

The stream in question was one alongside his friends and frequent collaborators such as Valkyrae and Sykkuno, where they were streaming the popular survival game Raft.

Everything was proceeding as smoothly as ever, that was until Corpse quit the stream midway, citing health issues.

Knowing his ongoing struggle with chronic illness, fans were extremely anxious as they flooded Twitter with the hashtag #selfcareforcorpse and urged him to put his health first.

Hey Corpse nothing is more important than your self care okay? We love you, we care about you and we want what’s best for you. #selfcareforcorpse@Corpse_Husband @CORPSE_alt — NATSUKI :) (@N0tsuk1) December 22, 2020

Recently, Corpse Husband responded to their supportive messages in a heartfelt tweet, where he opened up about years of struggle spent in battling chronic illness:

Sorry if I worried anyone earlier



For those of you who don’t know, I’m chronically ill, & have been for years.

I’m in pain every single day.

It’s something that I constantly try to overcome, but sometimes it just gets too overwhelming



im all good tho, thank u for everything 🖤 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 22, 2020

Thankfully, he revealed that he was holding up just fine and went on to thank everyone for their messages.

In light of his recent tweet, his loyal army of fans once again took over Twitter to spread love and support Corpse Husband.

Corpse Husband opens up about his struggle with chronic illness

Corpse Husband is known to suffer from a string of various ailments and has never shied away from speaking about it throughout the course of his streaming career.

From experiencing light sensitivity to battling fibromyalgia, anxiety, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) all at once, life has certainly not been easy for Corpse Husband, especially health-wise.

Due to his ailments, he refrains from going outside and rarely ventures out of his room. While fans have always been aware of his health complications, the fact that they witnessed it during a live stream is what left them worried.

In light of his recent heartfelt tweet, his fans were joined by the likes of Valkyrae, CouRage, Karl Jacobs, and more, as they collectively took over Twitter yet again to ensure that Corpse Husband feels better, courtesy of a barrage of positive messages:

we love you. take your time <3 — gretchen ✧*:･ﾟ✧ (@gretchenpaigee) December 22, 2020

You’re okay king! 🤍 — Victoria (@okayvictoriaaa) December 22, 2020

I can’t believe you tried so hard to keep playing until 4pm when you were in so much pain.. you know we can always play another day. Your health comes FIRST!! — ^-^)/🔪 (@Valkyrae) December 22, 2020

Health over everything, brother. Glad you’re good. Take care of yourself!! — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) December 22, 2020

we sacrifice our health making money, then spend all of our money getting our health back, take care of yourself brother, all love — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) December 22, 2020

Hoping for a speedy recovery! ;^; Prioritize your health. You only have one life and it's precious to everyone here 🥺🖤 Trust that we see your efforts and would hate to see you become more ill bc of our sakes (friends + fans)😢 take things as light as possible pretty pls 🤧🙏 — Aria (@AriaSaki) December 22, 2020

Much love to you corpse ❤️ — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) December 22, 2020

Damn, hope you keep your head up brother. Sounds like you're trying to make the best of it, props my friends. 💜 — Classify (@Class) December 22, 2020

Corpse I really really appreciate you man and am always on your side dude. Lemme know if you need anyone ever honestly 💕 — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) December 22, 2020

love you corpse <3 — syd loves corpse (@Iovelycorpse) December 22, 2020

love you so much, rest up and take care! pic.twitter.com/M6ezpNdCZR — siya! (@PARTRIDGEP0TTER) December 22, 2020

love you corpse !! no need to apologize ! please take care of yourself <3 — paige !! (@paigenicvle) December 22, 2020

We love you dude pic.twitter.com/IFe1lxXC0U — Lindsay 🎄 (@GirrlofSteel) December 22, 2020

if it gets overwhelming, please take the time to take care of yourself corpse! stay safe — leonardo. (@corpsions) December 22, 2020

you’re all good corpse, we just wanted to send you a little bit of extra love 💞 — andy 🍯 (@starryeef) December 22, 2020

I really thought u were sleeping but you should now :)) pic.twitter.com/G1urGD6EOA — 🥀k(ia)nnaᶜ (@alaCORPSE) December 22, 2020

take care of yourself corpse, that's the most important thing for you to do

we love and appreciate you soso much <3 we'll always be here dont forget that :) — aura🦇❗️ (@creamhusband) December 22, 2020

remember that we all love you and are here for you no matter <3 also praise bingus! pic.twitter.com/zvCpwyj4iG — metzli (@metz1i) December 22, 2020

Remember that you dont have to play if you absolutely cant!! Your health is more important than our entertainment — 🥀k(ia)nnaᶜ (@alaCORPSE) December 22, 2020

we love you corpse <33 pic.twitter.com/0e7pFzBUqR — chiap bc syk said so! 🎄 (@chiorpse) December 22, 2020

You don't have to be sorry, being chronically ill is something you can't control and we will always understand if you can't stream, take a break, take some time to get some self care in, that's all we will ever ask of you because we all love you very very much 🥺💖💝💞 — The Unfortunate Roo🥀🌧 #BLM || DQN (@Corpses_PC) December 22, 2020

you have nothing to apologize for corpse 💖 take care of yourself pic.twitter.com/IHFNL8CaOJ — Rainy ⚙️ momento mori (@eef_softboi) December 22, 2020

As more and more heartwarming messages continue to come in thick and fast, the online community will certainly be hoping that Corpse Husband feels better soon.

It is certainly heartening to see fellow YouTubers and streamers such as Valkyrae, LazarBeam, and CouRage lead the charge in sending him support, which is a great indicator of the streaming community's wholesomeness at large.

Despite facing so many obstacles in his day to day life, Corpse is one of the most popular YouTubers today, who never fails to win over his internet, courtesy of his mysterious identity, rumbling voice, wholesome personality, and unputdownable charm.