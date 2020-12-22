"I'm in pain every single day": Corpse Husband receives support online

The internet's favorite mystery man Corpse Husband recently left fans worried after he left a stream midway, reportedly due to feeling unwell.
The stream in question was one alongside his friends and frequent collaborators such as Valkyrae and Sykkuno, where they were streaming the popular survival game Raft.
Everything was proceeding as smoothly as ever, that was until Corpse quit the stream midway, citing health issues.
Knowing his ongoing struggle with chronic illness, fans were extremely anxious as they flooded Twitter with the hashtag #selfcareforcorpse and urged him to put his health first.
Recently, Corpse Husband responded to their supportive messages in a heartfelt tweet, where he opened up about years of struggle spent in battling chronic illness:
Thankfully, he revealed that he was holding up just fine and went on to thank everyone for their messages.
In light of his recent tweet, his loyal army of fans once again took over Twitter to spread love and support Corpse Husband.
Corpse Husband opens up about his struggle with chronic illness
Corpse Husband is known to suffer from a string of various ailments and has never shied away from speaking about it throughout the course of his streaming career.
From experiencing light sensitivity to battling fibromyalgia, anxiety, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) all at once, life has certainly not been easy for Corpse Husband, especially health-wise.
Due to his ailments, he refrains from going outside and rarely ventures out of his room. While fans have always been aware of his health complications, the fact that they witnessed it during a live stream is what left them worried.
In light of his recent heartfelt tweet, his fans were joined by the likes of Valkyrae, CouRage, Karl Jacobs, and more, as they collectively took over Twitter yet again to ensure that Corpse Husband feels better, courtesy of a barrage of positive messages:
As more and more heartwarming messages continue to come in thick and fast, the online community will certainly be hoping that Corpse Husband feels better soon.
It is certainly heartening to see fellow YouTubers and streamers such as Valkyrae, LazarBeam, and CouRage lead the charge in sending him support, which is a great indicator of the streaming community's wholesomeness at large.
Despite facing so many obstacles in his day to day life, Corpse is one of the most popular YouTubers today, who never fails to win over his internet, courtesy of his mysterious identity, rumbling voice, wholesome personality, and unputdownable charm.
Published 22 Dec 2020, 19:49 IST