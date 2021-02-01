"I'm so proud of him": Charli D'Amelio praises Chase Hudson

Charli D'Amelio recently came out in support of her ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson and his musical career.

While leaving a building, Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio were swarmed by the paparazzi. Charli D'Amelio was asked about her most recent scandal where she went to the Bahamas.

This was an issue because she had told her fans that going out with their friends would be selfish and irresponsible.

Related: "It's necessary for people's health": Noah Beck slammed for defending vacation to the Bahamas

hey girl! How was the Bahamas and how was putting peoples lives in danger travelling in a pandemic? How about faking supporting blm and not speaking about Dustin Higgs and Brandon Brenard? 🤪 — jinoos (@jinoos13) January 30, 2021

As the paparazzi moved around the car, the question of her opinion on Hudson's new song came up. Charli D'Amelio said that she was very proud of Chase Hudson. She also thought the song was amazing.

chase is a rockstar!!! everyone go stream 21st century vampire!! — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) January 21, 2021

She also said that she would love to see a collab between Chase Hudson and Dixie D'Amelio.

Advertisement

Related: Throwback to when Corpse Husband met Charli and Dixie D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio is not sure whether if she is still friends with Chase Hudson

Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson's relationship was a big deal for the TikTok community and their fans. They were the co-founders of the Hype House. They were also dating publicly, and their fan groups were swooning over the romance.

Chase Right Now:

When you realized you screwed up by cheating so you try to cause more problems and more trouble and don't take the blame for any of it — Nathan Darr (@NathanDarr2) July 7, 2020

When the two broke up, things seemed to be okay initially.

So um Charlie D’amelio and Chase Hudson just broke up and it’s messy 😬 pic.twitter.com/YBWR4X1rvD — here2spill (@here2spill) July 7, 2020

During this same interview, Charlie D'Amelio stated that she wasn't sure if Chase Hudson was in town. She even went as far as to say that she wasn't sure they were friends anymore.

Advertisement

i feel like chase and charli were going to get back together and then chase went and did something with mess’s again while they were getting back together — • Ryann • (@ryann_ruiz1) July 6, 2020

This is a strange twist to what was once one of the most promising relationships in the TikTok community. The two were TikTok royalty. Hopefully, a possible collab with Dixie will help reconcile their cherished friendship.

Related: Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck among TikTok stars exposed for visiting Bahamas mid-pandemic