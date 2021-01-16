When Corpse Husband met Charli and Dixie D'Amelio

YouTube's faceless star Corpse Husband has seen a meteoric rise in 2020, boasting over 6 million subscribers as of January 2021.

His Among Us content has contributed greatly to his recent success, and he's found himself playing with notable personalities in the entertainment industry like Charli and Dixie D'Amelio and rapper Lil Nas X.

In November 2020, he played an eventful game with the D'Amelio sisters. He then dropped some kind words for his original lobby of friends.

Corpse Husband's first game with Charli and Dixie D'Amelio

In November 2020, Corpse left his regular lobby of friends involving Sykkuno and Valkyrae to join TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio for a game of Among Us. It was quite an eventful game, with Corpse playfully teasing Dixie.

Corpse : It was Charli's sister

Dixie : Did he just call me Charli's sister

Corpse : That's your fucking dicord name.

He quickly dipped out after a single game, stating that he couldn't play without his original lobby of friends for long.

"I was only playing with them for a little while. I stormed out mid-game and just realized what was more important ."

The internet too couldn't get enough of the wholesome exchange.

"Corpse left to go back to his OG lobby.. The way they got shocked when he returned.. They're so wholesome." - Kwangbae Enthusiast

"I think Corpse is more of a smaller group type person. So I feel like he just wasn't as comfortable with playing with all of them especially since he normally plays with Sykkuno, Rae, Jack, Toast, etc." - Showtime

"I'm sorry, I'm a bad person, I can't stop laughing at the fact that he actually Left so early xd" - 『Ⴆιƚƈԋ ɯαʂ ƚαƙҽɳ』

Safe to say, fans were happy to see how much Corpse Husband values his friends from the original lobby and that he doesn't take them for granted.

