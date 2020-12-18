"I'm sorry Valkyrae": Logan Paul apologizes over dating rumours

During a recent episode of of his popular "Impaulsive" podcast, YouTuber Logan Paul apologized to Valkyrae, after his friend Mike Majlak tried to play cupid, only to end up failing quite miserably.

Around a week back, a viral clip of Mike Majlak speaking to the CEO of 100 Thieves, Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, went viral online.

In the clip, he can be seen casually asking Nadeshot if Valkyrae is single and says that Logan Paul is reportedly interested in her.

For the love of all the gods and mothers almighty we must keep Valkyrae safe from the Paul brothers pic.twitter.com/FRJIQgw4Qb — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 8, 2020

The clip attracted a significant amount of traction online, as Logan Paul and Valkyrae fans clashed with one another.

It even prompted a response from Valkyrae herself, where she shut down any chances of dating Logan Paul, with a series of "no's," which led to Mike Majlak himself admitting that he sucked at playing "celebrity matchmaker".

i suck at celebrity matchmaker 😂😂 — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) December 8, 2020

While Logan Paul had simply responded to her tweet then with a hilarious GIF of himself disappearing into thin air, he opened up about the rumours in detail during a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast.

Logan Paul addresses Valkyrae dating rumours

In the clip above, a visibly flustered Logan Paul addresses the sticky situation he found himself in, after Mike Majlak tried to set him up with Valkyrae:

"Oh Michael, you ruined me! You really pissed off the gamers ...she wasn't happy with your actions, you're unprofessional! You asked her boss about her dating life and you brought...you ruined me and I hate you!"

He then reveals that the situation made him embarrassed and goes on to apologize on behalf of Mike Majlak:

"I was embarrassed...because my friend embarrassed me. We're sorry Valkyrae, I'm sorry on behalf of Mike and I'm sorry for just existing, sorry I was ever here. "

Logan Paul and Valkyrae are two of the most popular YouTubers today, who have amassed millions of followers over the course of their respective careers.

While the former is gearing up to face off against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in a highly-anticipated exhibition match, the latter has enjoyed a phenomenal year in streaming, having recently been crowned the Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2020.