"I'm working very hard": Corpse Husband on a possible merchandise restock

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently released his highly anticipated merchandise line, which sold out in record time; a stunning 10 minutes after launch.

While several went home happy with their exclusive buys, thousands of fans could not procure a coveted piece of his merchandise, due to the massive surge which even took Corpse by surprise.

i don't even know what to say, thank you so much — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 24, 2020

He thanked his fans for their undying support during a recent Among Us stream and shared vital information about a possible merch restock, which several fans have been eagerly awaiting for.

I honestly cannot believe this I waited for a whole hour I kept the page open and I couldn’t get anything I am so sad ! 🥺 I hope @Corpse_Husband makes a restock soon 🖤 💔 — Lu zma (@lmata2726_lucy) December 24, 2020

In what will come as a major source of excitement for his fans, Corpse Husband revealed that he'll certainly try his best to get more merchandise to hit their shelves as soon as possible.

Corpse Husband reveals that he is working on restocking merchandise

In the clip above, Corpse Husband spoke about the possibilities of a merchandise restock. Despite the obstacles, the YouTuber has assured his fans that something can be done.

"I just want to let you guys know that we're working as f*****g hard as possible to see if we can do any kind of restock. No promises but like that wasn't even fair. We had no f*****g clue that was going to happen. I'm working really hard to see if I can make that happen," he said.

Corpse Husband then expressed his heartfelt gratitude for all the fans who contributed to his merchandise's stupendous launch, and promised that he would try his best to restock as soon as possible.

"I will pull every possible string I can to try and get like a restock on merch sometime soon like asap but if it's not possible, then it's not possible . You guys blow me away everytime, really appreciate you guys," he said.

His merchandise selling out within ten minutes speaks volumes of his immense popularity, which continues to transcend barriers with each passing month.

His recent assurance is sure to placate the disappointment faced by several fans, as a Corpse merchandise restock seems just around the corner.

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers today. He has blown up all over social media in a relatively short span of time, primarily since he started streaming InnerSloth's Among Us.

His deep voice and charisma has cemented his rise as a global phenomenon.