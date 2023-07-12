"I mean it's actually no problem": Asmongold explains why spending $70,000 on a game isn't bad while reacting to documentary

Zack "Asmongold" recently reacted to a video about a man who had spent $70,000 on a mobile game that he is obsessed with, and the streamer's reaction garnered quite a lot of attention from fans after it was uploaded to his YouTube. It appears that the OTK co-founder is not exactly opposed to the idea of spending thousands of dollars on one video game.

That should not be surprising, as the MMO streamer is known to partake in microtransactions. However, after watching the video for some time, he explained why he thought spending $70K on a game was fine, even though Asmongold called the person in question a "loser."

He stated:

"I mean that it's actually no problem. Like, if this dude wants to be a loser and spend all his money on a game. The only time this sh*t is bad is whenever it's the people that are doing it and they are ruining the lives of people around them."

He further added that if the man can support himself with his income, then spending so much money was not that bad:

"If he's making money and can afford this sh*t, good for him."

"This guy is an idiot, but...": Asmongold gives his take on spending thousands of dollars in games, brings up Tectone and Lacari

Timestamp 0:56:04

While he did temper his reactions after watching parts of the video from Wall Street Journal, Zack's initial reaction was a bit different when he heard that the man had spent so much money on a free-to-play game called Fate/Grand Order. The streamer drew attention to the fact that he knew two people who spent even more than the $70,000 the man in the video had spent on the game.

Taking the name of fellow Austin streamers Lacari and Tectone, both of whom have a penchant for gacha games, Asmongold said:

"That's a lot. I think that that's a lot of money to spend on a game. And you know what's crazy? Both Lacari and Tectone have spent more money than this guy. Isn't that f*cking hilarious? Like, we're watching a f*cking Wall Street Journal expose on some mentally ill 31-year-old. And like, we know two people personally."

After this, his attitude changed, and Asmongold told his viewers that it was fine to spend that much money as long as it wasn't hurting anybody. The streamer also noted that the guy had OBS and seemed quite well off. The fact that he still lived with his parents didn't faze Asmongold's theory about him paying for his entertainment:

"He's got OBS, maybe he streams it... What a room holy sh*t, goddamn. That's a nice car, dude. Maybe this guy does well for himself. Is that a Gucci backpack? Okay, he lives with his parents but over there they do that a lot. That doesn't even necessarily mean like. 'Cus over here that's not really the same thing. Yeah, it's common there. I think that's fine."

Upon hearing that the parents did not know the man had been spending $70K on the game, Asmongold doubled down on his views that the man was paying out of his pocket and therefore was entirely within his rights. He also mentioned that he has friends who spend a lot on night outs and entertainment.

"If they don't know how much he has spent on the game, that means he's probably not using their money. So, this guy is an idiot. But I have friends and they drop a $1,000 dollars a weekend going out and clubbing."

Fan reactions

Here are some general fan reactions from the streamer's viewers down from the comments and his live stream.

YouTube comments (Image via Asmongold Clips)

Twitch chat (Image via Zackrwarr)

The streamer returned to his main channel to play Diablo 4 on its release but has again gone back to streaming on his second channel, Zackrwarr.

Here's a deep dive into the reasons why Asmongold prefers to stream on his alternate account.

Poll : 0 votes