"I mean you tried but the show is a failure": Community criticizes Halo actor for defending the show

Pablo Schreiber and the Halo game fans have been at a crossroads over conflicting opinions about the TV series. While gamers have been vocal about the series, Pablo has defended the series. He even claimed that some 'fans' are batting against the home side in a past incident.

The latest one arises over the actor sharing a positive post about the series via an outlet. Unlike him, the fans seem to think that not only is the article he shared wrong, but the conclusion of the actor is the opposite of what the fans think.

Celestialgming @Gmingcelestial @schreiber_pablo I mean you tried but the show is a failure. @schreiber_pablo I mean you tried but the show is a failure.

The latest incident is just one example of the negative reception of the Halo series among a major set of fans. Unlike casual viewers, gamers have detested the series for deviations from lore and certain other decisions. As a result, their opinion about Paramount's TV series is quite different from those associated with the series.

Pablo Schreiber and fans are once again divided over opinions involving the Halo TV series

Earlier on April 21, actor Pablo Schreiber shared an article by an outlet that claimed that the TV series has been able to do what the movie hasn't. Pablo incidentally plays the role of the Master Chief on the show, and there have been some controversies like him opening his helmet. Once again, fans have shown their displeasure with the show and how Paramount has executed it.

One user feels like what Paramount has done is disrespectful as all they have done is buy the IP. However, they have barely paid the respect it deserved with its execution.

david 🇺🇦🕊 @junk_surfer @schreiber_pablo Buying an IP and not using any of what made it great is just disrespectful and greedy. That’s what most of the people who are mad feel like. It’s just a cash grab and it’s not hard to make generic sci-fi and have people like it. That’s why people are so mad. @schreiber_pablo Buying an IP and not using any of what made it great is just disrespectful and greedy. That’s what most of the people who are mad feel like. It’s just a cash grab and it’s not hard to make generic sci-fi and have people like it. That’s why people are so mad.

The lore of the TV series has been an epicenter of controversy as gamers have felt that the canon hasn't been preserved as per expectations. One player stated that while it might not have been preservable in a movie, it shouldn't be a problem for a series, especially one that has a confirmed second season.

Jo Garnet @JoGarnet2 @schreiber_pablo And I get you might've not been able to cover all the canon in a movie, but you still changed the canon. Silver Team is an example of that, so what was the point of continuing with the TV show in the first place? @schreiber_pablo And I get you might've not been able to cover all the canon in a movie, but you still changed the canon. Silver Team is an example of that, so what was the point of continuing with the TV show in the first place?

Another gamer was miffed with those calling the series a hit as they feel that such people know nothing about the lore.

Cayde79 @KevCayde79 @schreiber_pablo Anyone who says the show is a success is either a bean counter (happy to take profit off the Halo name despite representing nothing of Halo) or viewers who know nothing and value nothing of what Halo really is. @schreiber_pablo Anyone who says the show is a success is either a bean counter (happy to take profit off the Halo name despite representing nothing of Halo) or viewers who know nothing and value nothing of what Halo really is.

Some fans are still at a mixed stage with their opinions as they are still getting on the hate train. The actors have been one of the main reasons to yet give up on the TV series.

patrick mckim @ic3manse7en @schreiber_pablo I'm a huge halo fan but ngl..... I'm having a hard time getting into the show. Not giving up yet tho. I like the actors. I think they are doing a great job. My fav thing about the show so far is the sound of the Spartans walking with thier armor on. They sound heavy. @schreiber_pablo I'm a huge halo fan but ngl..... I'm having a hard time getting into the show. Not giving up yet tho. I like the actors. I think they are doing a great job. My fav thing about the show so far is the sound of the Spartans walking with thier armor on. They sound heavy.

Another fan believes that the movies were better since they could expand the lore of the games. This is in stark contrast to the Halo TV series, which has decided to go with a fresh timeline of events.

Ryan Altgilbers @RyanAltersYT @schreiber_pablo It doesn’t succeed more than the movies, in fact it fails where they did succeed. The movies were used as expansions onto the game lore. While the show is a sci-fi show where someone dressed in Chief’s armor shows up sometimes. @schreiber_pablo It doesn’t succeed more than the movies, in fact it fails where they did succeed. The movies were used as expansions onto the game lore. While the show is a sci-fi show where someone dressed in Chief’s armor shows up sometimes.

Some fans also batted for the movie by stating that they didn't feel it failed. It did a reasonable and even good job, to an extent, at introducing new characters and expanding the existing lore.

Andrew Crabtree @cornchunkycrap @schreiber_pablo I wouldn’t say forward unto dawn failed. That movie was the best way to introduce a new character (lasky) and give fans insight into how marines actually are in halo. Plus you had the last bit with the MC that really gave you a sense of hope. @schreiber_pablo I wouldn’t say forward unto dawn failed. That movie was the best way to introduce a new character (lasky) and give fans insight into how marines actually are in halo. Plus you had the last bit with the MC that really gave you a sense of hope.

Some directly replied to Pablo, stating that the show had failed despite his efforts. This has also been a familiar feeling, as many have felt that Pablo Schreiber is one of the few positives of the show. However, the overall factors have been letdowns.

For some hardcore gamers, the decision of Master Chief to remove his armor and helmet hasn't gone down well. One fan believes that in doing so, Paramount has shown that they can do whatever they want with the character.

muffledgorrilaviolence @Bradstradomas @schreiber_pablo I had a feeling slowly removing Chiefs armor over the first 3 episodes were a sign of them breaking him down, and showing us they’ll do whatever they want with him. Sigh @schreiber_pablo I had a feeling slowly removing Chiefs armor over the first 3 episodes were a sign of them breaking him down, and showing us they’ll do whatever they want with him. Sigh

Some episodes are yet to be released as part of season one of the Halo TV series. A second season has also been confirmed, but the dates haven't been revealed. It will be interesting to see the overall consensus once season one is complete with all the episodes. As things stand, another disagreement between Pablo Schreiber and the fans in the future over the Halo series can't be rejected.

