"I neglected so much": Corpse Husband opens up about his relationships and offers advice to fans

One of the most popular YouTubers at the moment, Corpse Husband recently offered some valuable relationship advice to a fan during an Among Us stream.

The 23-year-old YouTuber seemed to draw from his own experiences and stressed the importance of seizing the day, considering how short and unforgiving time tends to be.

With his insightful and straightforward wisdom, Corpse Husband ended up winning over the internet once again, as fans gushed over his thoughtful advice, which they enthusiastically planned to put to use in their respective lives.

Relationship advice ft. Corpse Husband

The era of Corpse Husband seems to have only begun as the faceless YouTuber continues to rake in millions of views and followers with each passing stream.

From initially starting as a Horror narrator to dominating the YouTube charts with his recent Among Us streams, Corpse Husband has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity which continues to grow.

How popular is @Corpse_Husband gonna get tho??? Like there's his voice or whatever but his personality is the bom dot com and his music is fire and his style is immaculate - he's so multitalented his growth is just exponential 😱🤯 — jay ❤️ live tweeting (@corpsequartz) November 12, 2020

The man with the deep voice has gradually become a favorite of the internet, who just can't seem to get enough of his mysterious persona. Apart from his Among Us streams, Corpse Husband is also known to release music that has a separate fan base of its own.

.@Corpse_Husband and @SavageGasp’s "E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE!" has reached #1 on the global Spotify Viral 50 chart. — chart data (@chartdata) November 3, 2020

He is often known to share his thoughts with fans, who eagerly listen to whatever little input he has to share with them.

During a recent stream, Corpse Husband was asked for relationship advice by a viewer called Hunter. In response, he drew upon his own experiences to provide honest advice to all those watching:

"I don't have any tips for you to ask out somebody who you've known for 13 years ....the only advice I can give you is that life is f*****g short. I know that is so cliche but like I neglected so much in my..."

"Do it, do it...time is f****d, you never know , you'll never know unless you do it ...you gotta do it, or you'll think about it forever and wonder why you didn't in the future, if you have the blessing of growing old "

With his recent words of wisdom, Corpse Husband provided a bit more insight into his thought process, which once again ended up winning over fans online.

Image Credits: Corpse Bride/ Youtube

