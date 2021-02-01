"I only pretend to be friends with you": Sykkuno roasts Corpse Husband in hilarious rap battle

In an unexpected series of events, popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno recently ended up roasting his good friend, Corpse Husband, on livestream.
The incident took place during a stream of popular party game Jackbox, where the duo of Corpse Husband and Sykkuno squared off against one another in the unlikeliest of rap battles.
While Corpse was his sweet self while talking about Sykkuno, the latter ended up roasting him savagely with an unexpected diss that left the others in splits.
Organized by Minecraft YouTuber Karl Jacobs, the Jackbox stream produced a ton of memorable moments, with the Corpse Husband x Sykkuno rap battle right at the top of the list.
Fans react as Sykkuno roasts Corpse Husband in rap battle
In the clip above, Corpse Husband and Sykkuno can be heard going head-to-head in a rap battle in Jackbox.
Corpse kickstarted the proceedings by addressing all the time he spent with Sykkuno with lines such as:
"I enjoy every moment I speak to you on Discord... One day we will play Mario Kart in person together."
When it came to Sykkuno's turn, fans were left stunned as he ended up roasting Corpse Husband rather savagely, courtesy of a ruthless auto-fill option which prompted him to say:
"If you hate me you'll hate my fishnets... I only pretend to be friends with you."
His last line left the entire group in splits as Sykkuno stunned Corpse Husband into silence.
Karl Jacobs even stepped in to jokingly console Corpse by offering to play Mario Kart with him.
Sykkuno himself took to Twitter to hilariously repent for his auto-fill error:
However, the damage was already done. In light of Sykkuno's hilarious gaffe, fans took to Twitter to react to his savage side, which Corpse Husband had to unfortunately bear witness to:
Barring the computer-generated diss, Sykkuno certainly ended up impressing everyone with his performances in Jackbox.
From Among Us to Raft and now Jackbox, the wholesome duo of Sykkuno and Corpse Husband continues to provide fans with quality content.
Published 01 Feb 2021, 15:43 IST