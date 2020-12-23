"I quit, I retire!": MrBeast plays Chess with Hikaru Nakamura, ends up regretting his decision

In a dream crossover, Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, squared off against Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura in a series of entertaining Chess games.

It was just a few days back that MrBeast revealed his new found love for Chess and that he was looking forward to playing with a worthy opponent.

Okay Jimmy, I have been known to play some chess. If you want a challenge, I’ll put up 100k for sure🙌 https://t.co/esd7HCQ9sv — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) November 30, 2020

While several responded to his tweet, including the likes of World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen, it was Hikaru Nakamura who eventually took up MrBeast's challenge recently.

I had a great time with @MrBeastYT tonight. The man is hilarious! Keep your eyes peeled on my youtube for the content to be published there. He visited my home, so I'll take the video to his house. @YouTube keep Mr Beast safe - he's a good guy! — Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) December 22, 2020

The duo went on to enthrall fans with a series of wholesome and entertaining games, which mostly ended in draws, or in Hikaru's favour, much to the frustration of MrBeast. At one particular juncture, he even joked that he is officially retiring from Chess.

Hikaru Vs MrBeast steals the show

Advertisement

Throughout the stream, MrBeast endured rotten luck as he ended up making quite a few blunders which resulted in several games ending in a stalemate.

After one such game, MrBeast hilariously vents out his frustration and announces his "retirement" from Chess:

"Oh My Gosh, are you kidding me ? I quit, I'm not even playing anymore...I don't like chess , I retire, I quit , I quit!!"

In another hilarious moment, Hikaru checkmates MrBeast with ease, which leaves him in splits.

A shocked MrBeast hilariously comments:

"What!? What the heck! Why is it so easy for a queen to checkmate a king??"

The entertaining collaboration proved to be a hit with fans too, as several took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the MrBeast x Hikaru crossover:

Image via Hikaru/ YouTube

Image via Hikaru/ YouTube

Advertisement

Image via Hikaru/ YouTube

MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers today, and he is known for his ridiculous stunts and exorbitant giveaways.

Apart from his entertaining videos, MrBeast is also known for his extensive philanthropic work, with his most recent endeavour being his foray into the restaurant business via a chain of fast food restaurants called MrBeast Burger.

Hikaru Nakamura is a renowned Chess player, who has also amassed a stellar following of fans on Twitch.

Having previously "coached" another popular Twitch streamer in Felix "xQc" Lengyel, his recent stream with MrBeast proved to be yet another masterclass in skill.

Advertisement

OMG AND MR BEAST IS PLAYING WITH THE LEGEND HIMSELF TODAY GOD THIS IS A GOOD DAY FOR CHESS https://t.co/WTggTYCyAY — Arctic Bomb (@arcticbombs) December 21, 2020

With MrBeast having collaborated with Grandmaster Hikaru, fans will now be eager to see if a clash with Magnus Carlsen is up next and if that is indeed the case, whether or not the 22-year old YouTuber be able to put all that he has learnt from Hikaru to good use.

You can watch the top highlights of Hikaru and MrBeast's Chess stream in the video below: