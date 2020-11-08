Corpse Husband recently requested fans to refrain from making exorbitant donations.

The internet's favourite YouTuber at the moment, his remarks come in the aftermath of a fan's eye-watering donation. Rumoured to be in the range of $200, it was made during his recent Among Us stream.

The phenomenon of viewers donating large sums of money to streamers has become quite the trend of late, with several instances taking place in the past. In fact, the situation has reached such a point lately, that streamers like Pokimane recently announced a $5 cap on donations, in order to curb this tendency.

worked with @streamlabs to create a donation cap of $5 for my channel!



Thank you for supporting me to the point where I consider anything more than that unnecessary. To anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves.❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/QhrusbDFxD — pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 2, 2020

While there isn't any harm at all in showing appreciation for a streamer via donations, it is this problematic practice of splurging that constitutes a worrisome trend in today's era of streaming.

With his recent request, Corpse Husband joins an increasing list of streamers, who are clamping down on excessive donations during their streams.

Just a week after Pokimane made her max donation amount on Twitch $5, Pewdiepie has announced he is no longer taking streaming donations.



Back in 2019 DigsuisedToast became one of the first to do this in removing donations. pic.twitter.com/9bS9yvZyCx — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 5, 2020

Corpse Husband requests fans not to donate tons of money to him

During his recent Among Us stream, on spotting a rather exorbitant donation by a fan, Corpse Husband calmly comments:

"You don't need to do that....you can do that without giving me a f**k ton of money too. "

He also goes on to make an ardent plea to his viewers to not indulge in the practice of making excessive donations to streamers:

"Stop, stop....please stop....everything's fine, it's okay like I really really appreciate it but like please don't do that. "

Corpse Husband's gentle appeal to fans to not donate large amounts of money seems to be setting the right precedent in today's age of streamer culture.

Streaming is one of the most popular and viable professions in today's world, but it has somewhat been marred by the fans' tendency to often go overboard in terms of their actions and comments.

While this continues to be a major source of concern for the streaming community, big names such as Corpse Husband seem to be leading the charge in combating such elements.

Image Credits: Corpse Bride/ Youtube

Comments from his fans clearly show that they were bowled over by Corpse Husband's recent selflessness.