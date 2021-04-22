"I would send him back to f**king Mixer dude": xQc says he can clap Ninja back in time if the two ever sparred

In a recent video, streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel said that he would send fellow streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins back in time if the two of them ever stepped into a ring.

The topic of gamers and streamers stepping into the fight scene is being heavily discussed off late. Many big names in the streaming community have come forward and given their views on the matter. These recent statements by xQc have added more fuel to the discussion.

xQc talks about sparring with Ninja

xQc retorted that he would be able to beat Ninja if the two of them ever sparred. He also brought up the famous meme, which portrayed Ninja buying the bank to foreclose the loan on someone's home.

xQc wasn't the only one who participated in the debate. Timothy John Betar also known as TimTheTatman made a few comments about him getting into a fight with fellow streamer and friend Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff.

TimTheTatman went on to say that we would be willing to let Nickmercs bash him in the ring for $15 million. He did go on to make a few more controversial statements but he quickly corrected himself afterwards.

Nickmercs wouldn't stay out of this conversation. He went on to say that he would fight TimTheTatman with one hand tied behind his back. He also went on to say that he would gladly fight Herschel Beahm IV, also known as DrDisrespect, but wanted to do so in MMA fashion. Nickmercs also put a tag of $20 million on this fight.

"Tell Doc $20 mil each, if we can somehow guarantee it, you know? I'll see what we can do man. And we'll get in there. I don't want to fight Doc boxing. I want MMA, okay? That's my only condition. And I'm in."

Dr Disrespect took to Twitter to say that he would happily take on Nickmercs in kickboxing.

Overall, this was a fun little discussion that xQc managed to fuel. According to popular esports insider Jake Lucky, these fights wouldn't draw enough money in the first place, and the streamers were asking for a lot of money for these fights. They're unlikely to ever take place.