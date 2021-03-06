"I am sorry for using it": Corpse Husband apologizes for saying the R-word, promises to take the video down

After receiving numerous requests from fans worldwide, Corpse Husband has issued an official apology for using the R-slur in a 2017 video.

The faceless YouTuber found himself trending on Twitter recently after a clip of him saying the R-slur surfaced online.

The clip in question is from his collaboration with YouTuber MamaMax in 2017, where the duo worked on a project called "Life Sucks-Sleep."

TW // r slur

-

-@Corpse_Husband @CORPSE can you please address this video from 2017 on mamamax's channel where you said the r slur (timestamp roughly 1:23, mamamax says it shortly before then) https://t.co/PHw4h4yxdv — reidᶜ ✨ (@Cadaver_Husband) March 5, 2021

As more of his fans started to come across the clip, they were left disappointed, requesting an apology from the 23-year old.

The fan reaction towards this revelation did not border around cancellation; instead, it was merely an attempt to get him to take accountability over the offensive word's usage.

Keeping in mind the close association that Corpse Husband shares with his fans, he soon took to Twitter to issue an official apology:

the severity behind the word at the time, I would not have said it or chosen to do that. I am sorry for using it. I know not to use that word now, and have for awhile now. For full clarity, I do not support usage of that word.

(2/3) — CORPSE (@CORPSE) March 5, 2021

I have reached out to Mamamax, who is the creator who owns the video, and he also takes full accountability and offers his sincerest apologies as well. We will take the video down. Once again, I am sorry. And I hope this puts people who were affected by this at ease. Thank you (3 — CORPSE (@CORPSE) March 5, 2021

In his apology, the California native stated that the incident occurred in 2017, when he was 19 years old.

Advertisement

He also clarified that while he did read off an assigned script, he ultimately chose to say the word, for which he is extremely sorry.

"I was reading off a script that I did not write. However, I will take full accountability and say that I CHOSE to read it. Had I known the severity behind the word at the time, I would not have said it or chosen to do that. I am sorry for using it. I know not to use that word now and have for a while now."

In response to his sincere apology, several fans soon took to Twitter to thank him for coming forward and taking accountability for his actions.

Fans accept Corpse Husband's apology with open arms

In his apology, Corpse Husband revealed that he has also reached out to the video's creator, Mamamax, who also offered his sincerest apologies.

Advertisement

He ended his apology by promising to take the video down, which he hopes will put all those affected by it at ease. As of now, the video is currently unavailable on YouTube.

This situation bears a striking resemblance with what had happened back in October 2020, when Corpse Husband was called out for uttering the D-slur, which is a slang deemed highly offensive towards trans women.

Even back then, he quickly issued an apology in which he clarified his stance and extended his full support to trans women.

With his recent apology over the R-slur going viral online, several of his fans thanked him, warmly accepting his apology:

corpse i’m honestly going to cry thank you so much for addressing this — kitty (@kittydjarin) March 5, 2021

can we talk about how good this apology is tho?? i love one man — pocky ヘ(￣ω￣ヘ) (@_pockies) March 5, 2021

Advertisement

not my apology to accept but thank you for making it a point to quickly address the situation <3 — zema ✨horpse cusband✨ (@say_sayria) March 5, 2021

thank you for addressing this, I’m glad you took responsibility ❤️ — jess (@chancesides) March 5, 2021

This is a prime example of what communities seek from creators who have made mistakes. Owning up to it in an honest fashion. It's about acknowledging, and moving forward. Not dwelling on it and making excuses. — Danni (@nookncranidanni) March 6, 2021

I can’t accept or reject this apology, because it’s not for me. BUT just want you to know a lot of us are proud of you for being so mature and consistent in the type of person you chose to be! You could have ignored this, but you didn’t and that’s a big deal to a lot of your fans — 🪓Like violence, you kill me🧨 (@LikeViolenceUwU) March 5, 2021

Advertisement

thank you so much for addressing it i cannot accept your apology on behalf of others but it really shows maturity that you addressed it and especially so fast — every kiss still begins with kay (@CORPSE_OFC) March 6, 2021

Thank you for speaking up about it, listening to everyone and taking responsibility, it's appreciated — Em 🔨 (@CORPSES_ROSE) March 5, 2021

From the reactions above, it seems like Corpse Husband has once again reaffirmed his fans' adulation and respect with his quick, mature apology.