"I think I would pick..": Valkyrae explains who she would pick between Henry Cavill and Tom Holland

YouTube Gaming streamer Valkyrae was stuck in a conundrum when she was asked to choose between Spider-Man and Superman in Disguised Toast's IRL stream.

Toast asked her this question when they were camping, and after much deliberation, she picked the British actor, Tom Holland a.k.a. Spiderman.

"I think I would pick Tom."

Valkyrae can't keep herself from thinking about Tom Holland and Henry Cavill

During a recent IRL stream, Disguised Toast had a mini camp outside the OfflineTV house along with other streamers like Valkyrae and Kkatamina.

While chatting, Valkyrae's mood suddenly shifted as she spoke about the British actor and DCEU's Superman, Henry Cavill.

"Guys, Henry Cavill. That's it. That's the tweet."

Kkatamina and Disguised Toast asked how she felt about Cavill, and she definitely looked like she was into Superman.

"I gotta explain nothing, it's self explanatory."

However, Valkyrae was dumbfounded when Toast asked her to pick between Cavill and MCU Spider-Man, Tom Holland.

"Do you prefer Henry Cavill or Tom Holland?"

After giving some thought to the question, Valkyrae picked Tom and then later explained why she picked him over Superman, as she giggled thinking about him.

"Did you see when he had his shirt off? Did you see? SHEEEEESH."

Moreover, even Toast agreed with Valkyrae's opinion and picked Tom over Henry. The chat then called out the latter for being down badly for Superman. However, she believed that others have a bigger crush on them.

"I'm not down bad. I'm down average like everyone else, okay?"

The Twitch chat had a baffling reaction to Valkyrae's pick as they believed she would pick the taller Henry Cavill for his 6 foot tall Adonis-like build. Plus, fans also know about his love for gaming as he has revealed his interest in franchises like The Witcher, Red Dead Redemption, Warhammer and many more.

Also Read Article Continues below

Additionally, he's rumored to be single as well, whereas, Tom Holland is dating Zendaya. However, it seems like Valkyrae doesn't care about it at all, and it looks like she has made up her mind when it comes to choosing between Spider-Man and Superman.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha