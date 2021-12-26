"I’ve been going through some stuff": Valkyrae reveals the reason behind moving into the OfflineTV house 

After spending more than a week in their house, Rachell 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter has debunked the claims of her joining OfflineTV. According to her, just because she's spending time with her pals doesn't mean she'll be leaving 100 Thieves anytime soon.

Valkyrae has known members of the OfflineTV crew for quite some time. As a result, she's been rumored to move to the organization on countless occasions, most recently in February 2021.

Interestingly, the rumors died with her becoming a co-owner of 100 Thieves, or so it appeared.

However, the rumors reinvigorated as soon as Valkyrae moved into the OfflineTV house. The American streamer has quashed these claims and has revealed the reason behind her move into the OfflineTV house.

Valkyrae revealed why she's been at the OfflineTV house since her 48 hour stream

2021 was a bittersweet year for Valkyrae. Valkyrae has served as an advocate for women in gaming, and became the co-owner of 100 Thieves earlier this year.

However, rumors hinting at her connections to the aforementioned content house and chances of her joining OfflineTV haven't slowed down. The former Among Us sensation attempted to put an end to the rumors during one of her recent streams and revealed the reason behind her shift to their house.

"I have been at the OfflineTV house since I did the 48-hour stream. I have just been living here because it’s been fun. The lease here is ending, and so people are coming and going. Lily moved out already. Toast and Yvonne will be moving out soon, and so there’s just been a lot of room and space."

The stream in question kicked off on December 15 and concluded on December 17. This implies that Valkyrae has been living in the OfflineTV house for more than a week already.

She went on to suggest that it's "okay" for content creators to be friends, regardless of the organizations they are a part of. Valkyrae has a lot of friends who stream under the OfflineTV banner. However, her loyalty lies with 100 Thieves and that's not going to change anytime soon, according to her.

"There is no written rule anywhere where you can’t be friends with people from different organizations. I have been chilling. I’ve kind of been de-stressing. I’ve been going through some stuff, and I’ve been recovering, and I have been happy, honestly! I feel like I’m going through a transitional phase in my life."

Valkyrae also stated how she's "de-stressing" and "recovering," reiterating that she has been getting over the entire RFLCT drama that has plagued most of the last two months for her.

