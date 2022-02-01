"I've heard you": Troy Baker backpedals on NFT partnership, apologizes for his reaction to backlash

American voice actor Troy Baker has officially retracted his plan to partner with NFT company VoiceVerseNFT.

The decision comes after waves of backlash from his fans and others in the voice-acting community. VoiceVerseNFT has also announced the end of their partnership, exclaiming that it was mutually agreed upon. Baker said:

"Intentions aside, I’ve heard you and apologize for accusing anyone of “hating” just by simply disagreeing with me."

Following the backlash he received from both the gaming and voice-acting communities, Baker has officially backpedaled on his decision to partner with VoiceVerseNFT.

Troy Baker @TroyBakerVA Thank you all for your feedback and patience. After careful consideration, I’ve decided to not continue the partnership with VoiceVerseNFT. Intentions aside, I’ve heard you and apologize for accusing anyone of “hating” just by simply disagreeing with me. Thank you all for your feedback and patience. After careful consideration, I’ve decided to not continue the partnership with VoiceVerseNFT. Intentions aside, I’ve heard you and apologize for accusing anyone of “hating” just by simply disagreeing with me.

Along with announcing the retractment of his partnership with the Voice NFT, Baker also apologized to those he deemed were "hating" him over his plan. This is possibly a reference to his initial tweet on the subject, where he announced the partnership with the following line:

"We all have a story to tell. You can hate. Or you can create. What’ll it be?"

VoiceVerseNFT have also announced the end of their partnership with the voice actor, stating that it was a mutual decision. They plan on continuing their venture, working harder to "further (their) vision as the voice of Web3.0."

Voiceverse Origins @VoiceverseNFT We have mutually decided to end our partnership with Troy Baker, and will double-down our resources and efforts to execute on our roadmap, further our vision as the voice of Web3.0, and strengthen our community as well as the broader NFT ecosystem. We have mutually decided to end our partnership with Troy Baker, and will double-down our resources and efforts to execute on our roadmap, further our vision as the voice of Web3.0, and strengthen our community as well as the broader NFT ecosystem.

Prior to giving an official apology on the issue, Baker made a series of tweets alluding to feeling regret over the way the entire situation played out.

The aforementioned tweets came shortly after his initial announcement tweet (on January 13, 2022), while Baker's official apology arrived on January 31, 2022.

Twitter users react to Troy Baker's apology for NFT partnership

The apology was met with mixed views, with many unconvinced that the apology was made from a genuine perspective. Others wholeheartedly accepted it, while a percentage showed disappointment at the general anti-NFT views held by many.

Z Herb @ZHerbener @TroyBakerVA People just hate NFTs even if they don't understand it because NFTs hate wagon @TroyBakerVA People just hate NFTs even if they don't understand it because NFTs hate wagon

Ryan Casper @Casper69rules @TroyBakerVA Obviously people have no idea of @TroyBakerVA outside of Game VO. This man is such a lovely guy throughout everything he does. Just because he has a dream job, money and the ability to actually buy and own NFTs if wanted, doesn't mean he is a bad guy. Jealousy is rife on twitter. @TroyBakerVA Obviously people have no idea of @TroyBakerVA outside of Game VO. This man is such a lovely guy throughout everything he does. Just because he has a dream job, money and the ability to actually buy and own NFTs if wanted, doesn't mean he is a bad guy. Jealousy is rife on twitter.

larrue @didyaknowtensei @TroyBakerVA Honestly, this reads like you announced something thinking it was a slam dunk, then backed out because of the backlash, but you've never expressed that you actually learned anything besides you learned sometimes people don't like things you choose to promote. @TroyBakerVA Honestly, this reads like you announced something thinking it was a slam dunk, then backed out because of the backlash, but you've never expressed that you actually learned anything besides you learned sometimes people don't like things you choose to promote.

GЯIMΞCRΛFГ @GRIMECRAFT @TroyBakerVA It was really sad to watch your friends ready to disown you and make sure you never got work again if you did work on this project. Kind of showed peoples true colors... @TroyBakerVA It was really sad to watch your friends ready to disown you and make sure you never got work again if you did work on this project. Kind of showed peoples true colors...

Christian🔞 @Christianthra10 @TroyBakerVA Translation u didn't do you're research so to avoid people giving u backlash that u rightfully deserve for teaming up with the devil that is NFTs u decided to back out to avoid losing any more money @TroyBakerVA Translation u didn't do you're research so to avoid people giving u backlash that u rightfully deserve for teaming up with the devil that is NFTs u decided to back out to avoid losing any more money

Wonder what could have changed your mind. Wonder what changed. @TroyBakerVA Interesting timing, Mr. Baker.Wonder what could have changed your mind. Wonder what changed. @TroyBakerVA Interesting timing, Mr. Baker.Wonder what could have changed your mind. Wonder what changed. https://t.co/Lkdf0o7aBF

I think most people, on both sides of the argument, are incredibly misinformed about the tech or its nascent potential. That being said, love your work, love your energy, you do you @TroyBakerVA I would have liked to see you involved in the NFT space (though not through VoiceVerse).I think most people, on both sides of the argument, are incredibly misinformed about the tech or its nascent potential. That being said, love your work, love your energy, you do you @TroyBakerVA I would have liked to see you involved in the NFT space (though not through VoiceVerse). I think most people, on both sides of the argument, are incredibly misinformed about the tech or its nascent potential. That being said, love your work, love your energy, you do you 💜

Sean Chiplock 🔜 ZipCon 2022 (Akron, OH) @sonicmega @TroyBakerVA A lot of folks are going to theorize that this is just a marketing/reputation save, but as long as you actually mean it RE: ending the partnership, I sincerely thank you. Sometimes big mistakes are made even with the best of intentions, but it’s the next actions that matter most. @TroyBakerVA A lot of folks are going to theorize that this is just a marketing/reputation save, but as long as you actually mean it RE: ending the partnership, I sincerely thank you. Sometimes big mistakes are made even with the best of intentions, but it’s the next actions that matter most.

Dan.DeBace @dguyzero @TroyBakerVA You made in informed decision after receiving more information. This is how life should work l. Good on you. Keep living your life the best you can! @TroyBakerVA You made in informed decision after receiving more information. This is how life should work l. Good on you. Keep living your life the best you can!

Jeselle Favor @jecelpabor @TroyBakerVA At least Troy is now (kinda?) seeing the light in that disagreeing doesn't necessarily mean hating. Thing is, he accused many people who disagreed with a lot of elements in The Last of Us Part II of being hateful, so at least now he has learned this valuable lesson. I hope so. @TroyBakerVA At least Troy is now (kinda?) seeing the light in that disagreeing doesn't necessarily mean hating. Thing is, he accused many people who disagreed with a lot of elements in The Last of Us Part II of being hateful, so at least now he has learned this valuable lesson. I hope so.

Stop pretending you actually care. It's patronising. @TroyBakerVA Translation: "After careful consideration of my future earnings and negative backlash..."Stop pretending you actually care. It's patronising. @TroyBakerVA Translation: "After careful consideration of my future earnings and negative backlash..."Stop pretending you actually care. It's patronising.

The backlash faced by Baker isn't an isolated incident. Many individuals and companies attempting to promote the usage of NFTs in their projects are met with a large pushback.

Recently, German Twitch streamer Marcel "MontanaBlack" Eris also withdrew his partnership with NFT Kongdo Club. However, the involvement of NFTs wasn't the sole reason for criticism in this case.

The NFTs MontanaBlack attempted to promote contained one that had the likeness of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler sporting a swastika band.

Edited by Siddharth Satish