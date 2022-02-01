"I've heard you": Troy Baker backpedals on NFT partnership, apologizes for his reaction to backlash

American voice actor Troy Baker has officially retracted his plan to partner with NFT company VoiceVerseNFT.
The decision comes after waves of backlash from his fans and others in the voice-acting community. VoiceVerseNFT has also announced the end of their partnership, exclaiming that it was mutually agreed upon. Baker said:
"Intentions aside, I’ve heard you and apologize for accusing anyone of “hating” just by simply disagreeing with me."
Troy Baker announces end of partnership with Voice NFT company
Following the backlash he received from both the gaming and voice-acting communities, Baker has officially backpedaled on his decision to partner with VoiceVerseNFT.
Along with announcing the retractment of his partnership with the Voice NFT, Baker also apologized to those he deemed were "hating" him over his plan. This is possibly a reference to his initial tweet on the subject, where he announced the partnership with the following line:
"We all have a story to tell. You can hate. Or you can create. What’ll it be?"
VoiceVerseNFT have also announced the end of their partnership with the voice actor, stating that it was a mutual decision. They plan on continuing their venture, working harder to "further (their) vision as the voice of Web3.0."
Prior to giving an official apology on the issue, Baker made a series of tweets alluding to feeling regret over the way the entire situation played out.
The aforementioned tweets came shortly after his initial announcement tweet (on January 13, 2022), while Baker's official apology arrived on January 31, 2022.
Twitter users react to Troy Baker's apology for NFT partnership
The apology was met with mixed views, with many unconvinced that the apology was made from a genuine perspective. Others wholeheartedly accepted it, while a percentage showed disappointment at the general anti-NFT views held by many.
The backlash faced by Baker isn't an isolated incident. Many individuals and companies attempting to promote the usage of NFTs in their projects are met with a large pushback.
Recently, German Twitch streamer Marcel "MontanaBlack" Eris also withdrew his partnership with NFT Kongdo Club. However, the involvement of NFTs wasn't the sole reason for criticism in this case.
The NFTs MontanaBlack attempted to promote contained one that had the likeness of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler sporting a swastika band.