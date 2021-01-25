"I've never been on a date before": Sykkuno opens up about relationships and dating 

Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber Sykkuno recently addressed his dating life on a live stream. He revealed that he had never been on a date before.

The 28-year-old streamer recently hosted a memorable "Just Chatting" stream, mesmerizing fans with his guitar skills but this revelation inadvertently created a lot more buzz.

someone PLS take sykkuno on a date... the man deserves it — mimi 🌱 | looking for moots ! (@sykkute) January 25, 2021

Fans weren't sure if he was being serious or simply trolling and soon responded to his statement online.

Besides the big "dating reveal," Sykkuno also shared his general thoughts on relationships.

Sykkuno claims he has never been on a date before, speaks about his long-distance relationship

"If I did ever get in a relationship, I would hope that they live closer to me or at least visit... I don't know . So, I've only ever been in one relationship before and it was online. So, I would prefer if they could at least visit or just something that wasn't online," he said.

Sykkuno addressed the viral tweet posted by Disguised Toast a couple of months back, where he claimed that a girl was trying to "slid into his DMs."

Stating that it was simply a meme, he innocently revealed that there was never anything in his direct messages.

He went on to reveal that he doesn't exactly have much experience in the dating field. If the situation arises, he would prefer to meet them regularly.

He also added this to a question from a fan:

"Guys, I've never even been on a date before. I don't think I've ever been on a date in my life actually. Um... but that's okay. Maybe one day you know, I mean there's COVID so that's why. "

Quite a few fans responded online. They wondered how such a nice guy like Sykkuno hasn't been on a date. Here are some of the discussions on Twitter:

flying myself to vegas so i could date sykkuno — hazel (@ughzaddy) January 25, 2021

lemme just fly to vegas real quick imma bring sykkuno on a date u deserve a great one — mia 🌱 (@tinyxkkuno) January 25, 2021

I JUST WANT HIM TO BE LOVED AND BE HAPPY — Jelly (@Jellyed) January 25, 2021

sykkuno: yes, COVID is why i have never been on a date before



AS IF ITS WE’VE BEEN IN QUARANTINE HIS WHOLE LIFE WHWKAK — gracie (@c0rpsewif4) January 25, 2021

Sykkuno has never been on a date...I dont know if he is being real or trolling lol probably trolling — Amaloa🌸 (@amaloaaaa) January 25, 2021

Sykkuno has been vocal about being content with who he is in the past.

He's currently adjusting to his new life in Las Vegas. He's also busy hosting memorable streams with streamers like Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, Disguised Toast, and others.