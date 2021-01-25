"I've never been on a date before": Sykkuno opens up about relationships and dating 

Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber Sykkuno recently addressed his dating life on a live stream. He revealed that he had never been on a date before.
The 28-year-old streamer recently hosted a memorable "Just Chatting" stream, mesmerizing fans with his guitar skills but this revelation inadvertently created a lot more buzz.
Fans weren't sure if he was being serious or simply trolling and soon responded to his statement online.
Besides the big "dating reveal," Sykkuno also shared his general thoughts on relationships.
Sykkuno claims he has never been on a date before, speaks about his long-distance relationship
"If I did ever get in a relationship, I would hope that they live closer to me or at least visit... I don't know . So, I've only ever been in one relationship before and it was online. So, I would prefer if they could at least visit or just something that wasn't online," he said.
Sykkuno addressed the viral tweet posted by Disguised Toast a couple of months back, where he claimed that a girl was trying to "slid into his DMs."
Stating that it was simply a meme, he innocently revealed that there was never anything in his direct messages.
He went on to reveal that he doesn't exactly have much experience in the dating field. If the situation arises, he would prefer to meet them regularly.
He also added this to a question from a fan:
"Guys, I've never even been on a date before. I don't think I've ever been on a date in my life actually. Um... but that's okay. Maybe one day you know, I mean there's COVID so that's why. "
Quite a few fans responded online. They wondered how such a nice guy like Sykkuno hasn't been on a date. Here are some of the discussions on Twitter:
Sykkuno has been vocal about being content with who he is in the past.
He's currently adjusting to his new life in Las Vegas. He's also busy hosting memorable streams with streamers like Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, Disguised Toast, and others.
Published 25 Jan 2021, 17:40 IST