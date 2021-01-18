"I've been sleeping on the floor": Sykkuno on his move to Las Vegas 

Popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno recently made a surprising revelation. He stated that since his move to Las Vegas, he has been sleeping on the floor in his closet.

The 28-year old streamer recently moved to Las Vegas from California. On account of this, he took a few days off from streaming.

He seems to have settled in for the time being. He hosted an interactive stream with fans recently, where he addressed questions about his move.

One of these questions brought up his "bed situation." Sykkuno then explained why he has been sleeping on the floor at his new place in Las Vegas.

Sykkuno reveals why he has been sleeping on the floor in his closet

"Here's basically what happened guys. There's no blinds on the windows, so I've been sleeping in the closet because the closet has no windows. So I've been sleeping on the floor in the closet cause I have a bad sleeping schedule," he said.

Sykkuno also told his viewers that he has his computer and desk already setup.

He also wondered how this information got leaked.

He went on to state that by sleeping in the closet, he doesn't get disturbed by the sun. He then revealed why he doesn't have a bed yet.

"I don't have a bed yet cause I ordered two beds: one was for my parents and one was for me and my sisters are visiting. So I just gave them the beds so I don't have one and I volunteered to sleep on the floor. I just gave it up for my family."

His reason for sleeping on the floor invited quite a few reactions online. These were some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Idk about this but SYKKUNOOOOO SLEEP ON THE floor and in a closet !!!!! like wa- I'm 😶



Don't catch a cold Sykkuno 🥺

We love you ❤️😊 — Corsykuno (@corsykuno) January 18, 2021

not sykkuno sleeping on the closet floor in his house i-



but like he gave his family the beds 🥺 pic.twitter.com/9FfxK0cBID — tiffany :)) (@tiff_uh_knee16) January 18, 2021

He has 2 beds but gave to his parents and sis. They gonna stay there for a bit to help him move. — Lily (@sykktwitt) January 18, 2021

he gave his family beds and he sleeps in his floor that's so sykkuno — 🌧️ᴮᴱpumpkin⁷🌱 (@enGAYedaf) January 18, 2021

aww sykkuno letting his parents and his sister use the two mattresses :,) i love him sm anyways #happybirthdaysykkuno — sarah (@sarahsspaamm) January 18, 2021

sykkuno gave his bed to his family bc they’re helping him move ;____; — ‎elena (@benkkuno) January 18, 2021

His stay in the closet seems to be a temporary one. His parents and sisters will soon be moving out once everything in the house is in order.

However, his selflessness and endearing persona won a lot of hearts online. Sykkuno is hoping to start afresh in Las Vegas.