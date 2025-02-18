"I will not disappear": League of Legends LoLdle answers 958 (Wednesday, February 19, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 19, 2025, are now available. These challenges are aimed at captivating League of Legends enthusiasts as well as puzzle enjoyers. To successfully navigate these puzzles, players are required to evaluate the various traits of the extensive array of champions featured in the MOBA.
The Quote puzzle from the 958th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"I will not disappear, as much as Kayle would like me to."
K'Sante, Morgana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 958th edition (February 19, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 19, 2025, are as follows:
- Classic: K'Sante
- Quote: Morgana
- Ability: Alistar; Bonus: W (Headbutt)
- Emoji: Zilean
- Splash Art: Kayle; Bonus: Silver Kayle
The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 19, 2025, is K'Sante, a favored choice among Toplane players in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle includes a significant line credited to Morgana.
The Ability puzzle emphasizes Alistar's W ability, known as Headbutt, whereas the Emoji pertains to Zilean. Conversely, the Splash Art puzzle alludes to Kayle's Silver skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 957 (February 18): Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux
- LoLdle 956 (February 17): Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn
- LoLdle 955 (February 16): Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki
- LoLdle 954 (February 15): Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia
- LoLdle 953 (February 14): Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah
- LoLdle 952 (February 13): Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna
- LoLdle 951 (February 12): Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar
- LoLdle 950 (February 11): Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 949 (February 10): Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo
- LoLdle 948 (February 9): Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa
- LoLdle 947 (February 8): Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia
The answers to the 959th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 20, 2025.
