"I will not disappear": League of Legends LoLdle answers 958 (Wednesday, February 19, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for February 19, 2025, are now available. These challenges are aimed at captivating League of Legends enthusiasts as well as puzzle enjoyers. To successfully navigate these puzzles, players are required to evaluate the various traits of the extensive array of champions featured in the MOBA.

The Quote puzzle from the 958th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"I will not disappear, as much as Kayle would like me to."

K'Sante, Morgana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 958th edition (February 19, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for February 19, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : K'Sante

: K'Sante Quote : Morgana

: Morgana Ability : Alistar; Bonus : W (Headbutt)

: Alistar; : W (Headbutt) Emoji : Zilean

: Zilean Splash Art: Kayle; Bonus: Silver Kayle

The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle dated February 19, 2025, is K'Sante, a favored choice among Toplane players in League of Legends. The Quote puzzle includes a significant line credited to Morgana.

The Ability puzzle emphasizes Alistar's W ability, known as Headbutt, whereas the Emoji pertains to Zilean. Conversely, the Splash Art puzzle alludes to Kayle's Silver skin.

Also read: LoL patch 25.S1.4 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 957 (February 18) : Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux

: Kalista, Xayah, Ziggs, Nocturne, Lux LoLdle 956 (February 17) : Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn

: Quinn, Kha'Zix, Zac, Olaf, Ornn LoLdle 955 (February 16) : Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki

: Graves, Dr. Mundo, Nilah, Yorick, Corki LoLdle 954 (February 15) : Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia

: Karthus, Talon, Olaf, Graves, Irelia LoLdle 953 (February 14) : Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah

: Yasuo, Riven, Aphelios, Poppy, Xayah LoLdle 952 (February 13) : Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna

: Nidalee, Gangplank, Shaco, Ezreal, Orianna LoLdle 951 (February 12) : Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar

: Viego, Evelynn, Gangplank, Elise, Malzahar LoLdle 950 (February 11) : Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc

: Leblanc, Singed, Twisted Fate, Yasuo, Renata Glasc LoLdle 949 (February 10) : Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo

: Rengar, Sejuani, Akshan, Tryndamere, Yasuo LoLdle 948 (February 9) : Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa

: Zyra, Cassiopeia, Shen, Evelynn, Ambessa LoLdle 947 (February 8): Fiora, Soraka, Nunu & Willump, Xerath, Lillia

The answers to the 959th edition of LoLdle will be published on February 20, 2025.

