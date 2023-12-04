Ice character tier list for Honkai Star Rail (December 2023)

Honkai Star Rail has many characters from different components, which is attributed to its high popularity among gamers. The Ice line-up has several exceptionally talented characters, each with a strong skill set. Most of them perform well enough in their team positions to be relevant, except for a few outliers.

Players might wonder which Ice characters to build for the current meta. So, we ranked each of them in this article's tier list based on their overall battle performance.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Honkai Star Rail Ice character tier list for December 2023

Ice character tier list for December 2023(Image via Tiermaker)

The tier list above features all of the Ice characters with their significance in the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 meta. Given that most players won't have access to several copies, their performance has been assessed fairly without Eidolon.

However, the effectiveness will likely vary depending on the unit builds and squad composition, so other Trailblazers may see a different result.

SS+ tier

Jingliu, 5-star Destruction character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

In the current meta, Ice characters from Honkai Star Rail's top-tier list are incredibly useful. In combat, they're far more valuable and effective than any other troop.

The following Ice characters are worthy of being in the SS+ tier:

Jingliu

Gepard

At the time of writing this article, Jingliu is the game's greatest DPS character. She can deal with a ton of Ice damage and use her Crescent Transmigration condition to simultaneously hit many opponents.

However, Gepard might be the game's best 5-star tank. His powerful shielding abilities protect allies from oncoming attacks during combat and allow him to support an entire squad, making him invaluable in several setups.

S tier

Pela, Intelligence officier for the Silvermane Guards (Image via HoYoverse)

S-tier Honkai Star Rail units are often extremely strong at many challenging jobs but require specific team compositions and the correct build to flourish in combat.

These Ice characters work well as stand-ins for the characters at the top:

Pela

March 7th

Pela helps her comrades grow more offensively proficient by providing debuffs to opponents. She maneuvered through a range of configurations in version 1.5 since her defense decreasing makes opponents more vulnerable to attack from allies.

Conversely, March 7th, who can only protect one ally at a time, is another fantastic tank character from the Ice roster. She also possesses one of the most potent Ultimates, capable of instantly causing weakness breaks in an area of influence and freezing adversaries.

A tier

Yanqing, a 5-star Ice element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in the Honkai Star Rail's A tier are frequently marginally weaker than those higher on the list. However, when they accumulate more Eidolons, their ability to break through ice shielding increases.

Ice characters in the list below are A-tier:

Yanqing

Herta

If the right investments are made, Yanqing has the potential to be an S-tier character; otherwise, he may be a little inconsistent.

Despite taking the Erudition Path, Herta is the only character who matches this position because she doesn't deal enough damage. Although this factor will likely change as more characters are added in a later patch, she can only actually work with a limited number of characters.