'Ice Ice Baby!' challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Clash of Clans is one of the top mobile games. In the game, players upgrade bases to protect their resources against enemy attacks and attack opponent bases using different army compositions. Players need various resources like magic items, elixir, gold, dark elixir, and potions to successfully upgrade their bases.

One of the easiest ways to earn these resources is through challenges in the game. Challenges are released by developers every week to help players train armies at lower elixir costs and earn various resources. The latest troop challenge released by the developers is the 'Ice Ice Baby!' challenge. This article will discuss the 'Ice Ice Baby!' challenge in Clash of Clans, as well as various attacking strategies to complete the challenge and earn its rewards.

Ice Ice Baby! Challenge in Clash of Clans

The 'Ice Ice Baby!' challenge is the latest in-game troop challenge in which players must use Baby Dragons to win experience points and other rewards. The in-game description of the Ice Ice Baby challenge is as follows:

"Keep their defenses on ice then turn up the heat when you use Baby Dragons with Freeze Spell during this event."

Like the Wizard of Awes and Tiny & Shiny challenge, the 'Ice Ice Baby!' challenge requires players to use at least the specified number of Baby Dragons in multiplayer battles and win them to earn resources. Players must win 10 multiplayer battles, using the number of Baby Dragons as mentioned in the challenge information. This number is dependent upon the town hall level. Town Hall 13 players must use a minimum of 6 Baby Dragons to complete this in-game challenge.

Players will receive a 60% discount on the Freezing Spell and Baby Dragon training costs throughout the challenge. Players must utilize Baby Dragons with powerful air-attacking methods like Queen Charge LavaLoon, DragLoon, and Electro DragLoon to win battles and complete this challenge.

These attacking methods will aid players in fulfilling the in-game objective by winning battles. Such attacks can be used at a lower Elixir cost due to discounted training, allowing players to gain resources more quickly to upgrade their base and troops.

Ice Ice Baby Dragon challenge rewards

Participating in this free challenge is a good way to earn magic potions, elixir, gold, and experience points. The following are the various rewards for completing the 'Ice Ice Baby!' challenge in Clash of Clans:

Players will earn 400 experience points by completing 10 multiplayer wins

Players will also get a builder potion on completing the challenge, which boosts all builders speed by 10x for 1 hour.

The 'Ice Ice Baby!' challenge is the best way to try out Baby Dragon attacking strategies at a much lower training cost. Players need to complete this Clash of Clans challenge by May 22, 2022 using at least the mentioned number of Baby Dragons in the challenge description.

