'If Among Us was a Reality show': YouTuber's imitation of the popular video game thats breaking the Internet

‘Among Us’ is one of the most popular games around presently. As a matter of fact, it has remained the most viewed game on Twitch for a number of weeks now. The game involves a group of 4-10 ‘crewmates’ with 1-3 imposters hidden among them.

While the imposters are tasked with sabotaging the mission and killing the crewmates without anybody noticing them, the crewmates' challenge is to identify the imposters and complete various tasks scattered around the map. All in all, Among Us pits people against each other, and is more a battle of wits than just an ordinary video game.

The game allows multiple streamers to play together, and has been well-received over recent weeks. Among Us has seen a number of hugely interesting collaborations, although various other reasons have also been mentioned.

This includes the increase in the number of people who are looking to play a ‘fun-game with a low skill threshold’, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless, we recently saw a real-life imitation of the game that is currently breaking the internet.

'If Among Us was a Reality show': YouTuber's imitation of the popular video game is breaking the Internet

The Laugh Over Life YouTube channel regularly posts hilarious satirical videos about various video games. The video titled “Among Us But Its A Reality Show”, gives viewers a glimpse of how the game would play out in real life.

We see a red ‘Emergency meeting’ button, a crewmate getting an electric shock when trying to rewire a circuit, and well, weirdly shaped dead bodies. An emergency meeting happens where needless accusations are thrown, while the pink player takes control of proceedings. During the voting, players often speak and vote against other players without proper evidence.

Further, if a person appears sure, he or she inadvertently ends up finding support from another player, who might not have seen the murder happening, but claims to know enough nevertheless. We also see the player who is the most vocal get chucked out without proper reasoning, as it often is in Among Us as well.

Regardless, the white player lies and bluffs his way through the group. The Black player gets wrongly chucked out, and towards the end we have only the red, white and blue players left.

While it is easy to deduce by now that the White player is the Imposter, the blue player appears oblivious. However, when the red player wrongly admits to being the imposter, the blue ends up voting for white. This way, the game ends with a victory for the crewmates, who hardly celebrate.

The video is in truth an accurate representation of how players act in Among Us, and has been watched over 5 million times since it was posted on 26th September. You can check out the video below.