"If I had a boyfriend, would you watch me?": Twitch streamer makes true yet saddening revelation

Twitch streamer Supcaitlin's recent comment during her stream revealed a rather sad truth about how female streamers are perceived in the community. The popular internet personality, known for streaming a variety of games, not to mention her "hot tub" streams, raised the question:

"If I had a boyfriend, would you watch me?"

This exposes a rather depressing yet true revelation about how fans usually react to the female Twitch streaming community.

According to Supcaitlin, most viewers watch her because she is single and more appealing to the fans than others. Simply put, she believes that many in her fanbase support her because she is single and so hypothetically available.

This is something very true in the current streaming and influencer culture. There are many in the community who, so to speak, "simp" for the attention of their favorite female streamers by making generous donations to their streams.

And this mostly happens when they think they can strike a personal relationship this way, which, frankly, is creepy.

Also read: Pokimane's Twitch followers, sub count, emotes, and more in 2021

Popular Twitch streamer Supcaitlin makes a sad revelation about the streaming fan community

The community might remember her as a streamer who recently faced a ban from Twitch because of "inappropriate attire." Many found this surprising as she has been a regular participant in the new hot tub stream trend on the platform.

Supcaitlin's claims that her viewership would take a hit if she were dating have become all the rage in the community right now.

Less inclined... definitley don't want to be around when they are... I mean I could handle watching... but its best left as something that I know but don't acknowledge — Pablo Escobar (@Mannysteve777) June 12, 2021

She further explained that it would have been different for streamers like Leslie, and others would not have been affected the same way because it is different.

She said:

"Okay, there are some streamers like Leslie who can, like, have a boyfriend. But I think it's different because those streamers built a community not off t*ts, or like sexual appeal, okay?"

The content creator added that many of her followers clicked on her video because they saw the outfit and wondered whether she might be hot. This is rather sad on the part of the streamer and has been the case with most female broadcasters on the "Just Chatting" streams.

It is perfectly fine for streamers to post whatever content they are comfortable with, but the problem lies with how the community perceives it. Supcaitlin's words further emphasized the growing "simp" phenomenon in the streaming community and its ties into community perception.

Edited by Ravi Iyer