"If you scream, can you record it?": Corpse Husband and Sykkuno share a wholesome conversation on music

During a recent Among Us stream, the dream duo of Corpse Husband and Sykkuno ended up stealing the show with their wholesome conversation on the former's music.
At one particular juncture, Corpse Husband spoke about how his voice makes him feel powerless at times, prompting Sykkuno to back him up by saying that his voice sounds great.
This triggers a hilarious yet wholesome conversation about screaming, with Corpse Husband even asking Sykkuno to send a recording of himself the next time he decides to scream!
Corpse Husband x Sykkuno ft. screaming
The duo of Corpse Husband and Sykkuno have recently been setting the streaming charts on fire with their Among Us streams.
From holding their own alongside popular streamers such as Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye, Pokimane and more to winning over the internet with their wholesome camaraderie, Corpse Husband and Sykkuno are undoubtedly two of the most popular YouTubers at the moment.
Their friendship, coupled with their banter with one another, is one of the major draws for their fans, who religiously stan their often hilarious interactions on stream.
Recently, fans found yet another reason to gush over the Corpse Husband x Sykkuno dynamic after the duo had an interesting conversation about Corpse's music.
The interaction began when Sykkuno commented Corpse's voice:
"I think your voice still sounds great Corpse! "
Corpse Husband replied by saying:
"Thank you...yeah, have you ever screamed before? "
This question takes Sykkuno by surprise as he replied with a visibly flustered expression on his face:
"Um...yeah maybe once or twice, not super often..."
The real highlight of the interaction came in the form of Corpse Husband's reply as he proceeded to request a favor from Sykkuno:
"If you do it, can you record it next time? "
A confused Sykkuno responded:
"You want me to scream? Uh sure......what were you screaming at?"
Corpse then spoke about how he was screaming into his microphone for his next song and asked Sykkuno if he likes that kind of music. Sykkuno replied:
"No.....but I like your music! I mean I'll listen to it if you made it!"
Sykkuno's innocent replies left Corpse Husband in splits as the internet soon took to social media to rave about their wholesome friendship:
Despite having starkly contrasting personalities, the dynamic that Corpse Husband and Sykkuno share never fails to win over the internet.
Published 08 Dec 2020, 10:31 IST