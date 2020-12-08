"If you scream, can you record it?": Corpse Husband and Sykkuno share a wholesome conversation on music

During a recent Among Us stream, the dream duo of Corpse Husband and Sykkuno ended up stealing the show with their wholesome conversation on the former's music.

At one particular juncture, Corpse Husband spoke about how his voice makes him feel powerless at times, prompting Sykkuno to back him up by saying that his voice sounds great.

This triggers a hilarious yet wholesome conversation about screaming, with Corpse Husband even asking Sykkuno to send a recording of himself the next time he decides to scream!

Corpse Husband x Sykkuno ft. screaming

The duo of Corpse Husband and Sykkuno have recently been setting the streaming charts on fire with their Among Us streams.

From holding their own alongside popular streamers such as Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye, Pokimane and more to winning over the internet with their wholesome camaraderie, Corpse Husband and Sykkuno are undoubtedly two of the most popular YouTubers at the moment.

Their friendship, coupled with their banter with one another, is one of the major draws for their fans, who religiously stan their often hilarious interactions on stream.

Recently, fans found yet another reason to gush over the Corpse Husband x Sykkuno dynamic after the duo had an interesting conversation about Corpse's music.

The interaction began when Sykkuno commented Corpse's voice:

"I think your voice still sounds great Corpse! "

Corpse Husband replied by saying:

"Thank you...yeah, have you ever screamed before? "

This question takes Sykkuno by surprise as he replied with a visibly flustered expression on his face:

"Um...yeah maybe once or twice, not super often..."

The real highlight of the interaction came in the form of Corpse Husband's reply as he proceeded to request a favor from Sykkuno:

"If you do it, can you record it next time? "

A confused Sykkuno responded:

"You want me to scream? Uh sure......what were you screaming at?"

Corpse then spoke about how he was screaming into his microphone for his next song and asked Sykkuno if he likes that kind of music. Sykkuno replied:

"No.....but I like your music! I mean I'll listen to it if you made it!"

Sykkuno's innocent replies left Corpse Husband in splits as the internet soon took to social media to rave about their wholesome friendship:

imagine if sykkuno sends a recording of his scream to corpse and corpse puts it into his new song — abby (@kmniee) December 8, 2020

This was such a cute moment between Sykkuno and corpse! 🥺 — Perle (@SimpPerle) December 8, 2020

"i wanna hear sykkuno cuss" "i wabt sykkuno to threaten me" "i want sykkuno to scream" we get it corpse your a simp — unus 🌈 kasonᶜ (@animesimpkason) December 8, 2020

CORPSE WANTS TO HEAR SYKKUNO SCREAM. CORPSE IS MAKING A NEW SONG. CORPSE ASKS SYKKUNO IF HE LIKES THAT KINDS OF MUSIC. NO SYKKUNO DOESNT BUT HE LIKES CORPSE'S MUSIC. SYKKUNO WOULD LISTEN TO CORPSE'S NEW SONG AS LONG AS IT'S DMCA FREE. YO CORPSE AND SYKKUNO BE WILDIN — Lily ✨ (@LilyARiggs) December 8, 2020

Corpse asking sykkuno to scream the record it for him 😭😭😭 — Kris⁷✿ aot brainrot (@BAKULUVBOT) December 8, 2020

CORPSE REALLY WENT: SCREAM FOR ME SYKKUNO — ceci 🌱 #babushka (@simpkkvno) December 8, 2020

Corpse wants to record sykkuno scream for a song🥺 — {𝓑𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓽𝓱 𝓸𝓯 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮 Aira}💚☁️🤍♡༄ (@Igot7Exol1228) December 8, 2020

Image via boppy inn/ YouTube

Despite having starkly contrasting personalities, the dynamic that Corpse Husband and Sykkuno share never fails to win over the internet.