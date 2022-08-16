Ignite and Fight Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Troop challenges in Clash of Clans are one of the best ways to try new army compositions and win special rewards like magic items, gold, and experience points. Players can participate in the challenges for free by clicking on the in-game events section.

The Ignite and Fight challenge is the latest troop challenge in the game. In this challenge, players must use one of the strongest troops in the game, Super Dragons, to win rewards. Players must win 10 multiplayer battles using Super Dragons by August 17.

In-game description of Ignite and Fight challenge in Clash of Clans and more details

In the Ignite and Fight challenge, players must win 10 multiplayer battles to earn unique rewards. The challenge, as the name suggests, is based on the Super Dragon troop.

The in-game description of the Ignite and Fight challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Take to the skies and light up the night as Super Dragons decimate your enemies."

The Dragon can be upgraded into the Super Dragon once it reaches level 7. A Super Potion or 25,000 Dark Elixir is required to boost the Dragon for three days. The Super Dragon level is the same as the normal elixir Dragon level.

Super Dragons release bursts of flame. They have a high damage and hitpoint capacity. Each of its 10 flame explosions damages the surrounding region and destroys nearby buildings. Players must go to town hall level 12 in order to boost and obtain a Super Dragon.

Players must use the minimum number of Super Dragons in multiplayer battles to increase the progress bar. The number of Super Dragons to be used is dependent upon the town hall level. Town hall 13 players must use at least one Super Dragon in multiplayer battles.

Players should at least win a star to add the battle to the challenge's progress bar, so creating a strong army composition and using the best air attacking strategies is necessary. Some popular air attacking strategies are DragLoon, Mass Dragons, LavaLoon, Queen Charge LavaLoon, and Queen Walk DragLoon.

Players can replace a few Dragons, balloons and lava hounds with Super Dragons to fulfill the challenge's requirements and win rewards. Some spells that complement Super Dragons are lightning, rage, and freeze spells.

Ignite and Fight challenge rewards

The rewards for the Ignite and Fight challenge will be released by the developers once players complete the 10-multiplayer-battle progress bar. Players can receive rewards like resources, experience points, and magic items by completing various in-game challenges.

The following are all the rewards for completing the Ignite and Fight challenge in Clash of Clans:

Players who win their 10th challenge battle using Super Dragons earn 40p experience points, which helps in increasing in-game player level.

Players also unlock two training potions, which help boost the production speed of barracks, heroes, and spell factories for a temporary period of one hour.

The Ignite and Fight challenge is one of the best ways to earn magic potions and upgrade faster in Clash of Clans.

