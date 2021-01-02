"Imagine being dumb as f**k": Corpse Husband lashes out at haters who troll his music

During his recent Among Us stream, Corpse Husband emphatically shut down his haters online. This was especially directed at those who've direct unwarranted hate towards his voice and music.

The 23-year old YouTuber recently hosted his own Among Us lobby, alongside the likes of Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, Valkyrae and others.

Throughout the course of his stream, he touched upon a plethora of issues that ranged from his health complications to a possible merchandise restock.

However, at one particular juncture, a few toxic people in his chat began to talk trash about his music. They also went to the extent of claiming that Corpse Husband is only famous because of his voice.

Wow Corpse clowning people who hate on him and anything related to him yeeessss pic.twitter.com/PEQs9x5zWx — emma🌧✨ (@aestaetic_1) December 31, 2020

This triggered him, before he defiantly sent a message to all the haters.

Corpse Husband shuts down his haters

Advertisement

Corpse Husband was triggered at the very start of the clip. Being a popular personality on the internet comes with a few drawbacks. In Corpse's case, he has people take shots at his music, voice and personality.

"Imagine being dumb as f**k on Twitter.com and saying you only like Corpse's music for his voice. Yeah B***h! Not only f*****g eat food because of how it tastes too. Dumb a*s. The f**k does that mean?" he said.

He then went on to bring up an interesting example in Beyonce and her music. He also brought up how certain people love to push his buttons.

"People really be dumb as f**k sometimes. Wait, you only like Beyonce's music because of how well she sings . Okay. What the f**k is that supposed to mean? People, they really be pressing my buttons sometimes and not in good way. In a bad way."

In today's digital age of streaming and social media, fame is indubitably a double-edged sword that is often wielded by vicious trolls.

They certainly took a toll on Corpse Husband, who doesn't usually lose his compusre. In fact, Corpse Husband's calm demanour is a big factor in the popularity of his content.

Advertisement

CorpseHusband is an example of how people will just hate something because it’s popular. “He’s only popular because of his voice” Sure his voice draws people in but his personality makes people stay. And who cares if his voice is why people like him? It doesn’t matter. — Choccy ☃️ (@im_choccy) December 31, 2020

A Twitter user summed him up perfectly. Corpse Husband might have a distinct and unique voice that attracts curiosity, but it is his wholesome personality that gets gets them to stay.