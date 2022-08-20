“Impossibly talented space aliens”: God of War dev lauds Naughty Dog on The Last of Us Part 1 amidst Neil gaffes 

The Last of Us Part 1 will be released on PlayStation 5 on September 2. Amidst divisive arguments on social media on whether the game is worth it or not, a huge number of players are eagerly waiting to try it out.

Cory Barlog, the creative director of God of War, is one of them. He recently shared that he has gotten his hands on one such copy.

Touted to be a faithful remake, The Last of Us Part 1 was officially announced back at the Summer Game Fest in June of this year. Naughty Dog's critically acclaimed 2013 action-adventure title will be brought to PlayStation 5 in the remake with revised graphics, gameplay, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and more.

Amidst jokes and humorous gaffes, Cory praised the sheer brilliance of the Naughty Dog devs who gifted the world the experience of the original game and its narrative.

God of War's Cory Barlog gets The Last of Us Part I, considers giving it a go

think I’ll give it a go. most definitely never played it or had it influence my own work.



On his official Twitter channel, Cory shared a picture of The Last of Us on a PlayStation 5 with the main menu screen and controller visible. In the caption, he said he was given the code for the game by "this Nevel Donkmann guy," who called the title "a feel good romp if ever there was one."

Cory stated that he thought he would "give it a go," while cheekily adding that he had "most definitely never played it or had it influence" his own work before. The humor was not lost on those in the comments as one person quickly drew a comparison between the two games.

ByMiguel🌿 @ByMiguel18_ @corybarlog @Naughty_Dog So you're telling me that these 2 scenes have nothing to do with each other? @corybarlog @Naughty_Dog So you're telling me that these 2 scenes have nothing to do with each other? https://t.co/GJHf97cMz5

He concluded the caption by saying that everyone from Naughty Dogs are "impossibly talented space aliens." That is high praise, and it is heart-warming to see one creator recognize and appreciate the work of another.

While one would expect the thread to have ended there, what followed was a number of humorous gaffes with people named Neil, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Neil Patrick Harris, and Neil Gaiman. Cory tagged one wrong Neil after the other before getting it correct in the end.

In The Last of Us, players will step into the shoes of Joel, a smuggler, who is accompanying Ellie, a teenage girl, through a post-apocalyptic United States ravaged by the outbreak of a mutant fungus. The remake will bring the complete base game along with the prequel chapter, titled Left Behind.

In the official listing, Naughty Dogs stated that The Last of Us Part 1 was completely rebuilt from the ground up using the company's latest PS5 engine technology "with advanced visual fidelity, fully integrated DualSense wireless controller features and more."

They promised a complete overhaul of the original experience where they introduced "modernized gameplay mechanics, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options." Two editions are available, and players can already pre-purchase them.

