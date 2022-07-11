The Last of Us Part 1 developer refutes "cash grab" claim regarding the upcoming remake

When The Last of Us Part 1 Remake premiered worldwide, there was a myriad set of reactions from fans. The immediate feedback was polarizing, with some excited at the opportunity to relive Part 1 as a remake and others branding it a mere cash grab. One of the developers recently came out defending the project against the latter claim by explaining the level of effort that has gone into it so far.

Often considered one of the greatest video games ever made, the title has legions of ardent fans who have been waiting for some new developments regarding the series. A live-action TV series is already in the works, and Naughty Dogs has also confirmed that they are working on a massive multiplayer title in the same universe as The Last of Us.

The Last of Us Part 1 Remake is not a cash grab but one done with a lot of care and attention, says developer

Robert Morrison is a developer with impressive titles under his belt, including The Last of Us Part 1, God of War (2018), Injustice 2, and Resident Evil 7. He recently posted on his Twitter account, engaging with the sentiment that the upcoming remake is merely a cash grab effort from the developers.

Robert Morrison @RobertAnim8er “It’s just a cash grab”



Actually it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career. The highest level of care and attention to detail possible. “It’s just a cash grab”Actually it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career. The highest level of care and attention to detail possible. https://t.co/csjZ3kZMyG

Rubbishing such claims, Morrison stated that the game was "the most meticulously built and crafted project" that he has been a part of in his entire career. The remake supposedly has "the highest level of care and attention" given to it. He further clarified that the pricing of the title was not under his control and its worth would be "subjective to each individual."

He concluded by saying:

"You can decide for yourself if you want it or not. All I’m saying is I am in awe of the work that an amazing group of people did on the project. A tremendous amount of passion was put into it."

The response to his Twitter thread has been twofold, with some coming out in support and stating that they are excited about The Last of Us Part 1 Remake and others mentioning that the project could both be a cash grab and one that is being made by passionate people.

Gman1172 @Soren6611 @RobertAnim8er One isn’t exclusive to the other. It can still be a cash grab and people that work on it be passionate about it. It isn’t being sold for $30 and it isn’t a new game. I mean I know what’s going to happen already because I’ve PLAYED IT ALREADY. @RobertAnim8er One isn’t exclusive to the other. It can still be a cash grab and people that work on it be passionate about it. It isn’t being sold for $30 and it isn’t a new game. I mean I know what’s going to happen already because I’ve PLAYED IT ALREADY.

SeanS @shaunybhoy77 @RobertAnim8er It's absolutely a cash grab. That's not your fault, and it doesn't take away from the quality of the game or your work, but it is definitely a cash grab. @RobertAnim8er It's absolutely a cash grab. That's not your fault, and it doesn't take away from the quality of the game or your work, but it is definitely a cash grab.

Those in the former group pointed out that this was the perfect time for a remake as it coincides with the upcoming TV show that is on the way. Furthermore, adjusting the original price of The Last of Us Part 1 for inflation brings the total to around the price that has been set for the remake.

CanIBeRell.eth @CanIBeRell @JulianRomio @RobertAnim8er It's not meant for you, it's meant for those that never played the original. The HBO show dropping this year is going to bring tons more interest so theyre remaking the game on modern hardware so people's first impressions of the franchise isn't of graphics almost a decade old. @JulianRomio @RobertAnim8er It's not meant for you, it's meant for those that never played the original. The HBO show dropping this year is going to bring tons more interest so theyre remaking the game on modern hardware so people's first impressions of the franchise isn't of graphics almost a decade old.

Pyo 5️⃣ @mrpyo1 @RobertAnim8er I'm getting it day 1. I think this is also important when looking at the price, just 2019 vs 2022 in the US @RobertAnim8er I'm getting it day 1. I think this is also important when looking at the price, just 2019 vs 2022 in the US https://t.co/4UXM0LTRZ6

On the other hand, some fans are upset about having to pay so much more for an experience that they already have had. Given that it is a remake, they think the price should be set lower considering the content it is providing.

Goose Kerr @IAmGooseKerr @RobertAnim8er No it’s just a cash grab, forcing players to pay for the same experience updated with modern technology is still forcing players to pay for the same experience and it’s anti consumer beyond belief @RobertAnim8er No it’s just a cash grab, forcing players to pay for the same experience updated with modern technology is still forcing players to pay for the same experience and it’s anti consumer beyond belief

Julian Romio @JulianRomio @RobertAnim8er The issue isn't why it's being made, but why the hell are we paying more for an experience we've already had, plus paying more for less content. @RobertAnim8er The issue isn't why it's being made, but why the hell are we paying more for an experience we've already had, plus paying more for less content.

The Last of Us Part 1 Remake will arrive on PlayStation 5 later this year, on September 2. The title has been advertised to have been completely rebuilt for the console to provide an all-new experience. Players will be able to pre-load the title from August 26, according to @PlaystationSize.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far