Is the Last of Us Part I coming to PC?

The Last of Us Part I is coming to PS5, a remake of the historic title built from the ground up.

This isn't a remaster or a simple rerelease. The entire game is being redone with new graphics and functionality to test the technological might of the PlayStation 5.

While the main focus is for The Last of Us Part I to be the "definitive version" of the game, it was confirmed that it is coming to PC. However, whether it will launch at the same time as the PS5 edition remains to be seen.

Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann took to the stage at the Summer Game Fest and presented the trailer for what is being called The Last of Us Part I, which will undoubtedly see The Last of Us Part II receive the same treatment in the future.

A complete overhaul has been done to present it as a powerhouse PlayStation 5 title. A direct quote from Neil Druckman states that Naughty Dog wants the game to be "not encumbered by any technology."

This will see them use higher fidelity animations, upgrading the original performances by Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, and new combat AI changing how players face their enemies.

This remake of the critically acclaimed The Last of Us will include the Left Behind DLC, which will receive the same "ground-up" revision. Overall, Naughty Dog is delivering a nearly brand new title.

All of this won't only take advantage of the PS5's technology, as the game is slated to arrive on PC. Players with a high-end PC will surely dive into one of the most immersive single-player experiences of all time.

Sony had long wanted to bring its blockbuster hits to PC. The company started with Horizon Zero Dawn and recently delivered a stunning God of War port for computer users.

The Spider-Man games and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection are set to arrive on PC very soon, as Sony stated that a third of its exclusives should be available for PC by 2025.

This will include The Last of Us Part I. It was confirmed that the game would release in September on PS5 and that a PC version is being made. Aside from that confirmation, it wasn't revealed if the latter will join the PS5 version at launch.

