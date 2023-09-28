India vs. Philippines Dota 2 Asian Games 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Dota 2 Asian Games is ready to host one of the most anticipated showdowns between the Indian and Philippines teams on September 29, 2023. Both teams are slated to enter the arena against each other in an attempt to secure a spot in the next Playoff phase to go against one of the seeded teams. This match would provide a cut-throat competitive scenario in a round-robin format.

The Dota 2 Asian Games 2023 will be hosted in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. The event would start with a bang and send off the Indian team to go against the elites from Kyrgyzstan in the first match. The teams would need to secure higher points in this format that would ultimately help them compete in the Playoffs.

This article will highlight all head-to-head information and details for both teams in the Dota 2 Asian Games 2023.

India vs Philippines Dota 2 Asian Games 2023 details

The Indian national Dota 2 team has quite a balanced roster when it comes to experimenting and countering opponent picks. Similarly, the Philippines team has gathered talents from different segments to create one strong 5-man lobby against all odds. Considering that both teams are currently unseeded in the event, the Group Stage will be a crucial phase where each team needs to rake in as many points as possible.

With Bryle "cml" Alvizo in the support role, other team members, including the carries and offlaners, might take an aggressive approach and initiate team fights often. However, Darshan "A35" Bata from the Indian team is a capable offlane player who can rival the enemy team's strategies.

The Philippines team has a cleaner track record than the Indian team. But it is also important to note that the Philippines roster has had more opportunities to play in different events and sharpen their edge.

While there is a chance that the Indian roster cooks up a great strategy to take off in the mid and late-game to defeat the Philippines, the statistics tell a different story. The Philippines team will likely secure the win and move forward to the Playoffs phase.

Head-to-Head

India and the Philippines will be going against each other for the first time in the Asian Games 2023 event.

Asian Games 2023 rosters

India

A35

Abhi-

Krish-

Evil-Ash

Madness

The Philippines

Akashi

Mac

Enryu

cml

Philippines Boomy

Livestream details

The entire Dota 2 Asian Games 2023 event will be live-streamed on different platforms. Depending on your region, you will need to tune in to different platforms to watch some of the biggest Dota 2 matches, like the upcoming India vs. Philippines.

You can watch the match on SonyLiv, CCTV, AfreecaTV, and Billibilli. Some of these may require VPNs and additional subscription charges.

