5 indie GOTY contenders for 2023

It’s almost time to decide the GOTY titles for 2023, so today, we’re going to look at indie games. Independent video game developers are often overlooked by many people since they lack the budget and big-name recognition of the larger publishing houses. However, we love those cute, quirky games. They’re often more memorable on an emotional level and are able to try game styles that the big names wouldn’t dare try. That’s what makes these games so great.

Indie games tell stories in a wide variety of genres, and we’re looking at the ones that could easily be GOTY in 2023. This is a list that could change as the year wraps up, so as more games come out, we’ll be evaluating them as well.

5 indie titles that could be GOTY in 2023

1) Dave the Diver

I’m going to be honest here. I had no idea what Dave the Diver was until very recently. It’s a game several of my colleagues have been going on about as a GOTY contender, and I had never seen it. That’s what happens when you review seven to eight games in a month. Sometimes, things slip through the cracks. However, Dave the Diver is a remarkable, beautiful experience.

It’s a game about running a restaurant and catching fish - while that sounds like it could be incredibly boring, it’s anything but. It’s charming, has cute pixel visuals, and I found the gameplay loop to be very quickly addictive. It also has great mini-games, and the chubby, bearded protagonist is very likable. Dave the Diver is such a cool game, and I think any fan of casual single-player RPGs needs to have this in their collection.

2) Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars is one of my personal GOTY contenders, indie or otherwise. The developers took all the things I loved about RPGs in the mid-90s and slapped them together in a way that blew my mind. It had the timed hits of Super Mario RPG, the clever writing of EarthBound, and the movement and team-up attacks from Chrono Trigger.

When it comes to turn-based RPGs, indie or otherwise, Sea of Stars is a masterpiece. The story is a little predictable at times, but it’s how it tells the stories and shows the relationships between characters that make it such a treat. It is 100% a must-play and a masterpiece of the role-playing game genre.

3) Dredge

I’m a big fan of most of the titles Team17 publishes, and Black Salt Games’ Dredge is certainly among them. My problem with boat-based games and fishing is that it makes me nauseous. The motion of the boat on the water activates my sea sickness in such a terrible way.

This wasn’t the case in Dredge, which makes a strong case for GOTY status with its simplicity and satisfying gameplay. This is only enhanced by the somber, grim visuals.

In your little beat-up boat, you sail, fish, and use the profits to upgrade the boat and get better gear with which to fish. It’s a simple but satisfying gameplay loop. Sometimes, you just need to relax and unwind, and Dredge is a game I can easily do that within the indie genre. It's anything but a normal fishing game.

4) A Space for the Unbound

A Space for the Unbound is an emotional journey I was admittedly not ready for. After one of my colleagues reviewed it, I had to play it for myself. The drama that the game brings to life, and while it’s not a perfect game, I’m still a very big fan of it. The puzzles the game puts in front of the player are interesting without being overwhelming, and the visuals are stunning.

On a personal level, I tend to prefer my stories with a little bit (or a large amount) of tragedy and suffering in them. A Space for the Unbound does not disappoint and is easily one of my indie GOTY contenders for that reason alone. Even if the ending isn’t what you want it to be, what it gives you is unforgettable.

5) Cocoon

Cocoon is, sadly, the game I have the least experience with on this list. I’ve experienced it, but not to the level I have in the other games here. The concept alone charms me, though. The notion that you dive into a world within a world really blew me away, as far as indie games go. I can easily see it being GOTY, and would not be disappointed at all.

The visuals are sharp as the protagonist deals with ancient alien technology and progresses through a variety of Orb worlds. Each time you finish an orb, you unlock a power to use later, which functions in a sort of Metroidvania style. These help you progress and explore deeper into the game. Cocoon is truly a majestic indie title, without a doubt.

The year isn’t over yet, and more GOTY contenders for the indie genre could appear. As the releases happen and we get our hands on them, we’ll consider them as the year comes to a close.