Infection Free Zone: How to create more squads and increase max squad limit

One of the best ways to fight off the zombie hordes and survive nights in Infection Free Zone is to have more squads. However, increasing your roster of base defendants is easier said than done. You must make the most of the daytime as you go about scouting buildings and scavenging them for new recruits. There are a few nuances to the system, which is why there are many in the community who are confused as to how you can go about making the most of it.

Today’s Infection Free Zone guide will go over how you can create more squads and increase the squad limit of your base.

How to make more squads in Infection Free Zone

To make a squad in Infection Free Zone, first ensure you have unemployed citizens at your base. You can make a squad even with a single citizen. However, to make a full squad you must have at least four citizens.

The capabilities of your squad will depend on the number of recruits it has. A four-member squad will automatically be more powerful. Another factor that determines the strength of your squad is the weapons you have them equipped with.

To get unemployed citizens in Infection Free Zone, you must:

Make your way to the Citizens window located at the bottom left corner of the screen. Here, you can reduce the number of working citizens.

The citizens that you remove will get unemployed and you can then recruit them into a squad.

Once you have some unemployed citizens, you will need to do the following:

Go to any Headquarters that you have built and then click on the Create New Squad button.

Now, make your way to Squad overview located at the top-right corner of the screen. Here, click on “Create New Squad” and add the citizens you want to the new roster.

How to increase max squad limit in Infection Free Zone

You can't make multiple squads right off the bat. To increase the number of squads you can make, you must build more Headquarters. Try looking for larger buildings to make headquarters as it will increase your squad size.

At the start of the game, you will only get to make six squads. Once you unlock more headquarters, you can exponentially increase your squad number.

