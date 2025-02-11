Infinity Nikki 1.2 Blossom Silhouettes banner release date, time and countdown

Infinity Nikki version 1.2 is currently ongoing, with two brand-new outfit banners scheduled to be released shortly. One of these banners is titled Blossom Silhouettes and will feature a 4-Star outfit called Whispers of Bliss. The Blossom Silhouettes banner will go live in Infinity Nikki on February 13, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC-7) and will last till the end of version 1.2 on February 25, 2025.

Read on to find out more about the new outfit banner Blossom Silhouettes in Infinity Nikki, which will feature the Whispers of Bliss 4-Star outfit.

Blossom Silhouettes banner details in Infinity Nikki

The Blossom Silhouettes banner in Infinity Nikki will be released on February 13, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC-7). This banner will feature the brand new 4-Star outfit Whispers of Bliss, whose main attribute is "Sweet." Players can use Revelation Crystals to resonate and obtain pieces of the Whispers of Bliss outfit from this banner. The Blossom Silhouettes banner will be available till February 25, 2025, following which players can no longer pull for the limited outfit.

The Whispers of Bliss outfit has a special effect that is purely cosmetic and doesn't alter the actual gameplay (unlike Ability Outfits). Moreover, whenever players collect Woolfruit, Buttoncones, Seed Pearls, or Lampchilis from the open world after equipping this outfit, the flowers in the picnic basket (which is a part of the outfit) will change accordingly. The decorations on the basket will also change according to the item collected.

Infinity Nikki Blossom Silhouettes banner countdown

Here is a countdown to help keep track of when the Blossom Silhouettes banner will go live in Infinity Nikki 1.2:

Once the timer on this countdown reaches zero, the Blossom SIlhouettes banner will be available in Infinity Nikki, and players can obtain the Whispers of Bliss outfit from it.

Do keep in mind that since this is not a version update, there will be no scheduled maintenance before the banner release, and you can continue playing normally before the banner goes live.

Additionally, these are the timings for the release of the Blossom Silhouettes banner across all major timezones:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PST): February 13, 2024, at 7 PM

(PST): February 13, 2024, at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST): February 13, 2024, at 8 PM

(MST): February 13, 2024, at 8 PM Central Standard Time (CST): February 13, 2024, at 9 PM

(CST): February 13, 2024, at 9 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 13, 2024, at 10 PM

Europe

Western European Time (WET): February 14, 2025, at 3 AM

(WET): February 14, 2025, at 3 AM Central European Time (CET): February 14, 2025, at 4 AM

(CET): February 14, 2025, at 4 AM Eastern European Time (EET): February 14, 2025, at 5 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST): February 14, 2025, at 8:30 AM

(IST): February 14, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): February 14, 2025, at 11 AM

(CST): February 14, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST): February 14, 2025, at 12 PM

(JST): February 14, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): February 14, 2025, at 12 PM

