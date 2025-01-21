Infinity Nikki 1.2 release date announced

A brand new version of Infinity Nikki is all set to release soon. This open-world fashion/dress-up game released back in December 2024 has amassed a large playerbase. The community is now eagerly awaiting the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update, which will add fresh new content to the game.

As announced by the developers, Infinity Nikki 1.2 will be released globally on January 23, 2025. Read on to learn more about the upcoming version update.

Release date for Infinity Nikki 1.2 announced

As mentioned, the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update will go live on January 23, 2025. This will be the second version update. A preview of all the content that will be added to the game has already been released.

The Infinity Nikki 1.2 update has been titled "Firework Season". A new region called Firework Isles will be released in the upcoming version, keeping in line with the firework-related theme for the season. New Ability Outfits that create fireworks in the sky will also be added.

The teaser post for version 1.2 gives players a sneak peek into the story behind Firework Isles:

"The Carnival of Fireworks is about to begin, with a special route now open at Flora Wharf, leading to the Isles filled with love and courage!"

Furthermore, the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update also coincides with the Chinese New Year celebrations, which will be featured in the game in the form of a new event called the New Bloom Festival. Special outfits corresponding to this theme will be available for players to obtain.

The teaser post has also provided the following information about the New Bloom Festival:

"A grand and elegant ship from the Linlang Empire is set to arrive. Could the visitors be the renowned music troupe famous for their Divine Music?"

New content in Infinity Nikki 1.2

Besides Firework Isles and the New Bloom Festival, Infinity Nikki 1.2 will also feature new outfits, quests, events, and various freebies. In the upcoming version, all players will get a total of five free outfits, along with valuable Revelation Crystals from login events.

