Infinity Nikki 1.3 Adventure Ride outfit details, release timings, and countdown

Infinity Nikki version 1.3 is currently ongoing, with various new quests and events pertaining to the "Eerie Season" theme. The first half of the patch is almost over now, which means that players can look forward to new Resonance banners for the second half of version 1.3. One such outfit that will be available in phase II of Infinity Nikki 1.3 is the 4-Star outfit Adventure Ride. This outfit will be on the "Journey on Wind" banner, which will go live in game on March 11, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7).

This article provides more information about the Adventure Ride outfit, along with its exact release timings, as well as a countdown to help keep track of when the new banner will be available in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: Adventure Ride outfit and banner details

As stated, players can pull for the 4-Star outfit Adventure Ride in Infinity Nikki starting March 11, 2025, 8 PM (UTC -7). This outfit will be available on the "Journey on Wind" banner, which will last till the end of version 1.3 (March 25, 2025). Players can use Diamonds or Revelation Crystals to resonate on the aforementioned banner to obtain the entire Adventure Ride outfit.

The Adventure Ride outfit comes with a special ability titled "Motorcycle: Whimsicality," which lets Nikki summon a motorcycle anywhere across Miraland. Of course, you will need to obtain the full outfit and equip it before you can use this special ability.

Also read: All outfits that can be obtained from the Surprise-O-Matic in Infinity Nikki

Infinity Nikki: Adventure Ride release date, time, and countdown

Being a part of the second phase in Infinity Nikki 1.3, the Adventure Ride outfit will be available at different times for players across different servers. The following is a list of the exact timings for the Adventure Ride banner release across all major time zones:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PST): March 11, 2025, at 7 PM

(PST): March 11, 2025, at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST): March 11, 2025, at 8 PM

(MST): March 11, 2025, at 8 PM Central Standard Time (CST): March 11, 2025, at 9 PM

(CST): March 11, 2025, at 9 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST): March 11, 2025, at 10 PM

Europe

Western European Time (WET): March 12, 2025, at 3 AM

(WET): March 12, 2025, at 3 AM Central European Time (CET): March 12, 2025, at 4 AM

(CET): March 12, 2025, at 4 AM Eastern European Time (EET): March 12, 2025, at 5 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST): March 12, 2025, at 8:30 AM

(IST): March 12, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): March 12, 2025, at 11 AM

(CST): March 12, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST): March 12, 2025, at 12 PM

(JST): March 12, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): March 12, 2025, at 12 PM

You can also check the countdown provided below to check the time remaining before you can pull for the Adventure Ride outfit in Infinity Nikki:

