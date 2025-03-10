Infinity Nikki 1.3 second half banners, server maintenance time and Countdown

The second half of Infinity Nikki 1.3 is almost here, with two new banners scheduled to go live on March 11, 2025. Meanwhile, the developers have announced that there will be a short server maintenance before the launch of the new banners. This maintenance will begin on March 11, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC -7) and will last for an hour (ending at 8 pm). Following the server maintenance, the two new banners featuring the Adventure Ride and Dream Banquet outfits will be available for players to pull on.

This article provides details about the exact maintenance duration across various servers, along with a countdown to keep track of the Infinity Nikki 1.3 second half banner release timings.

Server maintenance duration and countdown for Infinity Nikki 1.3 second half

As mentioned above, the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.3 will go live on March 11, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). A scheduled maintenance will take place on March 11, 2025, from 7 - 8 PM, before the launch of the second half banners. The game will be inaccessible to all players for the duration of this maintenance. Once maintenance is complete and Infinity Nikki servers are back online, players can log in and pull for the new 4-Star outfits: Dream Banquet and Adventure Ride.

Here are the maintenance start and end times for players across all major time zones:

America (March 11, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7 PM - 8 PM

Mountain Standard Time (MST): 8 PM - 9 PM

Central Standard Time (CST): 9 PM - 10 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10 PM - 11 PM

Europe (March 12, 2025)

Western European Time (WET): 2 AM - 3 AM

Central European Time (CET): 3 AM - 4 AM

Eastern European Time (EET): 4 AM - 5 AM

Asia (March 12, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM

China Standard Time (CST): 10 AM - 11 AM

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 11 AM - 12 PM

Korea Standard Time (KST): 11 AM - 12 PM

Additionally, you can also keep an eye on the countdown below for the exact release timing for Infinity Nikki 1.3 phase II:

Once the timer on the countdown reaches zero, players can log in to Infinity Nikki once again. 100 Diamonds and 1 Resonite Crystal will also be rewarded as maintenance compensation.

New banners in Infinity Nikki 1.3 second half

There will be two new 4-Star outfits in the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.3 (Image via Infold Games)

The second half of Infinity Nikki 1.3 will feature two new banners, and players can pull on them for the following outfits:

Dream Banquet (4-Star)

(4-Star) Adventure Ride (4-Star)

Both these outfits have special abilities of their own, which can be activated once the full outfit is obtained and equipped.

Also read: Infinity Nikki Observation: Palace Ruins quest guide

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

