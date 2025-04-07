Infinity Nikki 1.4 Enchanted Writing outfit details, release timings, and countdown

Infinity Nikki 1.4 is live, and players have been busy participating in the various quests and events of Revelry Season. The second half of version 1.4 is scheduled to begin shortly and is set to feature more new outfits and events. Among the two new outfits players can pull for in the upcoming second half of the patch is the 4-star outfit Enchanted Writing. This outfit will be featured on the Magical Scribbles banner, which will go live on April 8, 2025, at 8 pm (UTC -7).
This article provides more information on the new Enchanted Writing outfit in Infinity Nikki, such as its release date and timings.
Infinity Nikki: Enchanted Writing outfit and banner details
Enchanted Writing is a new 4-star outfit players can pull for in the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.4. As mentioned, this outfit will be featured on the Magical Scribbles banner, starting from April 8, 2025, 8 pm (UTC -7), and lasting until April 28, 2025, 10:50 am (UTC -7). This outfit will not be available after this period, so players wishing to obtain it should try to get it within the mentioned time frame.
The Enchanted Writing outfit has an "Elegant" main attribute and a special ability titled "Scribble: Whimsicality". Upon using this ability, Nikki summons a book and a quill and starts writing magical phrases that swirls around her. Keep in mind that this ability can be activated only after obtaining and equipping the entire Enchanted Writing outfit.
Infinity Nikki: Enchanted Writing release date, time, and countdown
Due to differences in time zones, players will experience the release of the Enchanted Writing outfit at different dates and times, which are the following:
America
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): April 8, 2025, at 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): April 8, 2025, at 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): April 8, 2025, at 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): April 8, 2025, at 11 pm
Europe
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): April 9, 2025, at 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): April 9, 2025, at 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): April 9, 2025, at 6 am
Asia
- Indian Standard Time (IST): April 9, 2025, at 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): April 9, 2025, at 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): April 9, 2025, at 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): April 9, 2025, at 12 pm
You can also check the countdown below to help keep track of when the Enchanted Writing outfit will be available for you:
