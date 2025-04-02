Infinity Nikki Carnival, Snap, Snap! quest guide

Carnival, Snap, Snap! is a new World quest in Infinity Nikki 1.4. Since it is part of the Wish Carnival Party limited-time event, it is only available for the duration of this patch. The Carnival, Snap, Snap! quest requires you to take pictures of various Faewish Sprites, as instructed. Keep in mind that to unlock it, you must first complete the Shine! Party King! main event quest.

This guide explains how to complete the Carnival, Snap, Snap! quest in Infinity Nikki 1.4.

Carnival, Snap, Snap! quest walkthrough in Infinity Nikki

Carnival, Snap, Snap! quest location

The location of the Carnival, Snap, Snap! quest in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Infold Games)

The Carnival, Snap, Snap! quest is located in the newly added Floating Wish Isle region in Florawish. You can track the location by navigating to it from the Wish Carnival Party event page.

Alternatively, you can teleport to the Timeworn Pillar in Floating Wish Isle and head northwest, using the lily pads to get to the next small island. Once here, you will find a Faewish Sprite named Flofubo, who is the main character in Carnival, Snap, Snap!.

Carnival, Snap, Snap! quest guide

Follow these steps to complete the Carnival, Snap, Snap! quest in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Interact with Flofubo

Flofubo will ask for your help in taking two photos (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Infold Games)

Once you reach the location of the quest, talk to the Faewish Sprite Flofubo, who will ask for your help in taking some photographs for the Wish Carnival Party celebrations. You will need to take two photographs as instructed by Flofubo.

Step 2: Head to the first location

Location of the first photograph that you will need to take (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Infold Games)

The prompt for the first photograph is "Take a photo of the sleeping Faewish Sprite Triplets." From Flofubo's location, head northeast to the area marked on the map – right next to the Boogie Dance Floor. Here, you will find three Faewish Sprites snoozing on a table.

Snap a photo of the three sleeping Faewish Sprites (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Infold Games)

Use your camera to take a picture of the Faewish Sprite triplets, making sure that all three of them are in the frame.

Step 3: Go to the second location

Location of the second photograph that you will need to take (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Infold Games)

The next photography spot is a short distance southwest of the Faewish Sprite Triplet's location. Go to the marked spot to take the second photo, for which you will need to "Take a photo of the Faewish Sprite spinning on the spot."

Take a photo of the Faewish Sprite (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Infold Games)

Use the in-game camera to take a picture of the spinning Faewish Sprite, making sure they are detected properly.

Step 4: Go back and show the photos to Flofubo

Show Flofubo the two photographs you have taken (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Infold Games)

Once you have taken both photos, head back to Flofubo's location and submit the two pictures. After looking at them, Flofubo will request you to take one more photograph, this time with her.

Step 5: Take a picture with Flofubo

Take a group photo with Flofubo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Infold Games)

Stand beside Flofubo and take a picture so that both her and Nikki are in the frame. Show the photo to Flofubo to conclude the Carnival, Snap, Snap! quest in Infinity Nikki.

