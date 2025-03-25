Infinity Nikki 1.4 release date, server maintenance start and end time

With Infinity Nikki 1.4 set to be released on March 25, 2025, at 8 pm (UTC -7), the developers have announced the server maintenance timings. The server downtime duration varies for every patch, with maintenance for version 1.4 expected to last approximately eight hours. All servers for Infinity Nikki will be down during this period, as the developers perform maintenance and update the game to the latest version.

Once the server maintenance is over, the game will once again go live, and players will be able to log in and experience the new content in Infinity Nikki 1.4, which includes four free outfits that will be awarded to everyone.

This article details the global release and server maintenance timings for the Infinity Nikki 1.4 update.

Server downtime duration and maintenance timings for Infinity Nikki 1.4 update

Maintenance for the Infinity Nikki 1.4 update will begin on March 25, 2025, at 12:50 pm (UTC-7), and is expected to last seven hours and ten minutes. Following this, the game will be updated to version 1.4 and go live on March 25, 2025, at 8 pm (UTC -7).

Since Infinity Nikki 1.4 is a major version update that will introduce plenty of new content to the game – including but not limited to new banners, outfits, events, quests, and even a new region – this update will be released worldwide simultaneously. This means that players across all servers can log in to the game and access the new content once the maintenance is over.

However, there will be a difference in the server maintenance start and end times for players in different time zones. Here is a list to keep track of the server downtime duration for Infinity Nikki in your specific time zone:

America (March 25, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 12:50 pm - 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1:50 pm - 9 pm

Central Daylight Time Time (CDT): 2:50 pm - 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3:50 pm - 11 pm

Europe (March 25-26, 2025)

Western European Time (WET): 7:50 pm - 3 am

Central European Time (CET): 8:50 pm - 4 am

Eastern European Time (EET): 9:50 pm - 5 am

Asia (March 26, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:20 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time (CST): 3:50 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 4:50 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time (KST): 4:50 am - 12 pm

