Infinity Nikki 1.4 banners and outfits revealed

Infinity Nikki 1.4 will be released on March 25, 2025, according to the announcement by the developers. Meanwhile, the new outfits and banners for the upcoming version have already been revealed. There will be two new 5-Star banner outfits, both of which will be available to pull immediately after the new version update. Players will also get four outfits for free once version 1.4 goes live.

This article provides information regarding the new outfits and banners that will be released in Infinity Nikki 1.4.

New outfits and banners in Infinity Nikki 1.4

After Infinity Nikki 1.4's release, a new Resonance banner titled "Into the Illusion" will be available. Two 5-Star outfits will be featured on this banner, which are the following:

Crimson Rhapsody

Art of Tailoring

Both these outfits will be released on March 25, 2025, and will be available for players to pull till April 28, 10:50 AM (UTC-7).

Here are the details regarding these two outfits:

Crimson Rhapsody

This 5-Star outfit will be available to pull on the "Into the Illusion" banner. This outfit is as "Elegant" as its main attribute, and comes with a special ability titled "Hop Doll: Transformation." This is basically a Transformation ability that turns Nikki into a hopping doll (this effect is applicable both in dungeons and in the open world). Once transformed, Nikki can walk past Esselings without being detected, provided she does not directly bump into them.

This transformation effect also increases Nikki's jump distance, which can be controlled by holding the jump button and releasing it as necessary. Keep in mind that pieces of this outfit must be obtained all before the Transformation ability can be used.

2) Art of Tailoring

This is the second 5-Star outfit featured on the Infinity Nikki 1.4 banner. The Art of Tailoring outfit's main attribute is "Sweet" and comes with a special ability titled "Tailor: Animal-Grooming". While this ability technically works the same way as the standard Animal Grooming ability, equipping this outfit lets you skip the entire grooming cutscene. Additionally, after using this special ability, Nikki adds cute accessories as decorations on the animals she grooms.

