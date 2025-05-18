Infinity Nikki 1.5 Harvest's Blessing outfit details, release timings, and countdown

The second half of the Infinity Nikki 1.5 update will begin shortly, introducing two brand new outfits to the game. Both are 4-star outfits and will have their separate Resonance banners. One of these outfits, Harvest's Blessing, will be featured on the Harvest Dream banner, which will go live on May 20, 2025.
This article discusses the upcoming Harvest's Blessing outfit and provides information regarding its release schedule in Infinity Nikki.
Infinity Nikki: Harvest's Blessing outfit and banner details
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You can pull the Harvest's Blessing outfit, which will be available on the Harvest Dream banner, starting May 20, 2025, 8 PM (UTC -7) till the end of the current version, June 12, 2025, 12:50 PM (UTC -7). Revelation Crystals, Diamonds, or Epiphany Crystals can be used to pull on the Harvest Dream banner.
The Harvest's Blessing outfit has a "Sexy" main attribute and features a special ability titled Fall Foliage: World Rhythms. Upon using this ability, all nearby Woolfruit trees in the open world will sprout red leaves, which will fall gracefully around Nikki.
Also read: Infinity Nikki 1.6 update gets delayed, new release date announced
Infinity Nikki: Harvest's Blessing release date, time, and countdown
Although the Harvest Dream banner featuring the 4-star outfit Harvest's Blessing will release globally at the same time, the exact release timings might differ for players depending on their time zones. Players can check the following list to find out exactly when the Harvest Dream banner goes live in different time zones:
America
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 20, 2025, at 8 PM
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): May 20, 2025, at 9 PM
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 20, 2025, at 10 PM
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 20, 2025, at 11 PM
Europe
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): May 21, 2025, at 4 AM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 21, 2025, at 5 AM
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): May 21, 2025, at 6 AM
Asia
- Indian Standard Time (IST): May 21, 2025, at 8:30 AM
- China Standard Time (CST): May 21, 2025, at 11 AM
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): May 21, 2025, at 12 PM
- Korea Standard Time (KST): May 21, 2025, at 12 PM
You can also check the countdown below to keep track of the release timings for the Harvest's Blessing outfit:
Also read: Infinity Nikki Swish & Stitch Soiree event guide and timings
Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.