Infinity Nikki 1.5 Harvest's Blessing outfit details, release timings, and countdown

The second half of the Infinity Nikki 1.5 update will begin shortly, introducing two brand new outfits to the game. Both are 4-star outfits and will have their separate Resonance banners. One of these outfits, Harvest's Blessing, will be featured on the Harvest Dream banner, which will go live on May 20, 2025.

This article discusses the upcoming Harvest's Blessing outfit and provides information regarding its release schedule in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: Harvest's Blessing outfit and banner details

Trending

Expand Tweet

You can pull the Harvest's Blessing outfit, which will be available on the Harvest Dream banner, starting May 20, 2025, 8 PM (UTC -7) till the end of the current version, June 12, 2025, 12:50 PM (UTC -7). Revelation Crystals, Diamonds, or Epiphany Crystals can be used to pull on the Harvest Dream banner.

The Harvest's Blessing outfit has a "Sexy" main attribute and features a special ability titled Fall Foliage: World Rhythms. Upon using this ability, all nearby Woolfruit trees in the open world will sprout red leaves, which will fall gracefully around Nikki.

Also read: Infinity Nikki 1.6 update gets delayed, new release date announced

Infinity Nikki: Harvest's Blessing release date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

Although the Harvest Dream banner featuring the 4-star outfit Harvest's Blessing will release globally at the same time, the exact release timings might differ for players depending on their time zones. Players can check the following list to find out exactly when the Harvest Dream banner goes live in different time zones:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 20, 2025, at 8 PM

(PDT): May 20, 2025, at 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): May 20, 2025, at 9 PM

(MDT): May 20, 2025, at 9 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 20, 2025, at 10 PM

(CDT): May 20, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 20, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): May 21, 2025, at 4 AM

(WEST): May 21, 2025, at 4 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 21, 2025, at 5 AM

(CEST): May 21, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): May 21, 2025, at 6 AM

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): May 21, 2025, at 8:30 AM

(IST): May 21, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): May 21, 2025, at 11 AM

(CST): May 21, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST): May 21, 2025, at 12 PM

(JST): May 21, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): May 21, 2025, at 12 PM

You can also check the countdown below to keep track of the release timings for the Harvest's Blessing outfit:

Also read: Infinity Nikki Swish & Stitch Soiree event guide and timings

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.