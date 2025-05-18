Infinity Nikki 1.5 Water's Echo outfit details, release timings, and countdown

The Infinity Nikki 1.5 update is currently ongoing, with the second half of the patch scheduled to begin this week. Two new 4-star outfits will be released in Phase II, both of which will be featured on their own separate banners. One of these outfits is titled Water's Echo, and will be available on the "Whispering Stream" Resonance banner, starting May 20, 2025.

Ad

Read on to find out more information regarding the 4-star outfit Water's Echo, which will soon be releasing in Infinity Nikki 1.5.

Infinity Nikki: Water's Echo outfit and banner details

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As stated, the 4-star outfit Water's Echo will be featured on the "Whispering Stream" banner, which will go live on May 20, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7), and will be available till June 12, 2025, 12:50 PM (UTC -7). Players can pull on this banner using their Diamonds and Revelation Crystals. The newly introduced Epiphany Crystals (exclusive crystals that can only be used for obtaining 4-star banner outfits) can also be used on this banner.

The Water's Echo outfit has a "Sweet" main attribute, and also comes with an outfit ability that can be used once all pieces of the outfit have been obtained. Titled "Nature's Nurture: Whimsicality", this ability summons a swinging vine chair, upon which Nikki can sit and relax while holding a fruit drink in her hand.

Ad

Also read: Infinity Nikki 1.6 update gets delayed, new release date announced

Infinity Nikki: Water's Echo release date, time, and countdown

While the Water's Echo outfit banner will be releasing worldwide at the same time, there might be discrepancies in timing depending on players' specific time zones. You can refer to the list below to find out exactly when the Water's Echo banner goes live in Infinity Nikki 1.5:

Ad

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 20, 2025, at 8 PM

(PDT): May 20, 2025, at 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): May 20, 2025, at 9 PM

(MDT): May 20, 2025, at 9 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 20, 2025, at 10 PM

(CDT): May 20, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 20, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): May 21, 2025, at 4 AM

(WEST): May 21, 2025, at 4 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 21, 2025, at 5 AM

(CEST): May 21, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): May 21, 2025, at 6 AM

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): May 21, 2025, at 8:30 AM

(IST): May 21, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): May 21, 2025, at 11 AM

(CST): May 21, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST): May 21, 2025, at 12 PM

(JST): May 21, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): May 21, 2025, at 12 PM

Ad

Additionally, you can also keep an eye on the countdown below to help track the time left till you can pull for the Water's Echo 4-star outfit:

Ad

Also read: Infinity Nikki Swish & Stitch Soiree event guide and timings

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.