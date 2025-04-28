Infinity Nikki 1.5 release date, server maintenance start and end time

Infinity Nikki 1.5 will go live on April 28, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). With the new version almost here, developers have finally announced the server maintenance timings. The downtime and server maintenance duration for each Infinity Nikki version update is different, and maintenance for version 1.5 is expected to last for almost ten hours.
This downtime is rather long, but since the Infinity Nikki 1.5 update will be adding a lot of new content to the game (including new areas and mechanisms), the lengthy maintenance timing is justified.
For the duration of the Infinity Nikki 1.5 maintenance, all servers will be offline, meaning that players will not be able to log in to the game. Once maintenance is complete and servers are back online, players can once again log in to their accounts and play through the new content in version 1.5.
This article provides detailed information regarding the global server maintenance schedule for the Infinity Nikki 1.5 update.
Server downtime duration and maintenance timings for Infinity Nikki 1.5 update
The Infinity Nikki 1.5 update maintenance is scheduled to begin on April 28, 2025, at 10:50 AM (UTC -7) and will last for a total of nine hours and ten minutes. Servers will go back online on April 28, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7).
The Infinity Nikki 1.5 update will not only add two new regions to the game but will also introduce many new mechanisms, such as co-op gameplay, a dyeing feature, and the vertical photo mode, to name a few. Once version 1.5 goes live, players will also be able to pull on the new outfit banners, which include two 5-star and two 4-star outfits.
As mentioned, Infinity Nikki 1.5 will release simultaneously across all servers at the same time — players will be able to log in and experience the new version content at the same time.
However, due to differences in time zones, the exact release timings might be different for different players. You can check the following list to know exactly when Infinity Nikki 1.5 will be releasing in your time zone:
America (April 28, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10:50 pm - 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 11:50 am - 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time Time (CDT): 12:50 pm - 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 1:50 pm - 11 pm
Europe (April 28-29, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 6:50 pm - 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7:50 pm - 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 8:50 pm - 6 am
Asia (April 28-29, 2025)
- Indian Standard Time (IST): 11:20 pm - 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 1:50 am - 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 2:50 am - 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 2:50 am - 12 pm
