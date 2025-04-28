Infinity Nikki 1.5 release date, server maintenance start and end time

Infinity Nikki 1.5 will go live on April 28, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). With the new version almost here, developers have finally announced the server maintenance timings. The downtime and server maintenance duration for each Infinity Nikki version update is different, and maintenance for version 1.5 is expected to last for almost ten hours.

Ad

This downtime is rather long, but since the Infinity Nikki 1.5 update will be adding a lot of new content to the game (including new areas and mechanisms), the lengthy maintenance timing is justified.

For the duration of the Infinity Nikki 1.5 maintenance, all servers will be offline, meaning that players will not be able to log in to the game. Once maintenance is complete and servers are back online, players can once again log in to their accounts and play through the new content in version 1.5.

Ad

Trending

This article provides detailed information regarding the global server maintenance schedule for the Infinity Nikki 1.5 update.

Also read: Infinity Nikki 1.5 free outfits and how to get them

Server downtime duration and maintenance timings for Infinity Nikki 1.5 update

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Infinity Nikki 1.5 update maintenance is scheduled to begin on April 28, 2025, at 10:50 AM (UTC -7) and will last for a total of nine hours and ten minutes. Servers will go back online on April 28, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7).

The Infinity Nikki 1.5 update will not only add two new regions to the game but will also introduce many new mechanisms, such as co-op gameplay, a dyeing feature, and the vertical photo mode, to name a few. Once version 1.5 goes live, players will also be able to pull on the new outfit banners, which include two 5-star and two 4-star outfits.

Ad

As mentioned, Infinity Nikki 1.5 will release simultaneously across all servers at the same time — players will be able to log in and experience the new version content at the same time.

However, due to differences in time zones, the exact release timings might be different for different players. You can check the following list to know exactly when Infinity Nikki 1.5 will be releasing in your time zone:

America (April 28, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 10:50 pm - 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 11:50 am - 9 pm

Central Daylight Time Time (CDT): 12:50 pm - 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 1:50 pm - 11 pm

Ad

Europe (April 28-29, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 6:50 pm - 4 am

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7:50 pm - 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 8:50 pm - 6 am

Asia (April 28-29, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 11:20 pm - 8:30 am

China Standard Time (CST): 1:50 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 2:50 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time (KST): 2:50 am - 12 pm

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.