Infinity Nikki 1.7 release date, server maintenance start and end time

The Infinity Nikki 1.7 version update is scheduled to go live on July 7, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7) and the developers have announced the update maintenance timings for the same. All servers for the game will go down for maintenance prior to the launch of the new version, as per standard pattern. This downtime is expected to last for a little over seven hours, during which the developers will update Infinity Nikki to version 1.7. For the duration of this maintenance, the game will be inaccessible to all players, and you will be able to login again only once the servers are back up after completion of maintenance.

Ad

This article provides information regarding the Infinity Nikki 1.7 update server maintenance schedule and timings.

Server downtime duration and maintenance timings for Infinity Nikki 1.7 update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the announcement made by Infold Games, server maintenance for the Infinity Nikki 1.7 update will begin on July 7, 2025, at 12:50 PM (UTC -7), and is expected to last for a duration of seven hours and 10 minutes. Once the game has been updated to the latest version, servers will once again go live on July 7, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7).

The Infinity Nikki 1.7 update will add a plethora of fresh content to the game. Apart from new banners and outfits that players can pull for, the fan-favorite Blooming Dreams outfit will also have a special rerun. New dungeons, events, and Exclusive quests will also be available in the upcoming patch.

Ad

While maintenance for the version update will begin and end at the same time across all servers, the exact timings might differ for players depending on their time zones. You can refer to this list below to check the server downtime and maintenance schedule for the Infinity Nikki 1.7 update, based on your time zone:

America (July 7, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 12:50 pm - 8 pm

(PDT): 12:50 pm - 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1:50 pm - 9 pm

(MDT): 1:50 pm - 9 pm Central Daylight Time Time (CDT): 2:50 pm - 10 pm

(CDT): 2:50 pm - 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3:50 pm - 11 pm

Ad

Europe (July 7-8, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 8:50 pm - 4 am

(WEST): 8:50 pm - 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9:50 pm - 5 am

(CEST): 9:50 pm - 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10:50 pm - 6 am

Asia (July 8, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:20 am - 8:30 am

(IST): 1:20 am - 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 3:50 am - 11 am

(CST): 3:50 am - 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 4:50 am - 12 pm

(JST): 4:50 am - 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 4:50 am - 12 pm

Also read: Infinity Nikki Swish & Stitch Soiree event guide and timings

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.