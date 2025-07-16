Infinity Nikki 1.7 second half banners, release timings, and countdown

The second half of Infinity Nikki 1.7 is almost here, and the developers have released information about the new banners that will be featured in phase II. A total of three banners will be available in the second half of version 1.7, with two being new 4-star banners, and the other being a 5-star banner rerun. All three banners will go live on July 17, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7), and will last till the end of the patch.
Read on to find out more information about these banners and their release timings in the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.7.
New banners in Infinity Nikki 1.7 second half
As stated, there will be a total of three banners in the second half of Infinity Nikki 1,7, featuring the following outfits:
- Gilded Memories (new; 4-star)
- Mistbound Whispers (new; 4-star)
- Blooming Dreams (rerun; 5-star)
Here are the details regarding these outfits:
Gilded Memories (4-star)
The 4-star outfit Gilded Memories will be available on the Flight to Freedom banner, and players are guaranteed one 4-star outfit piece for every five pulls. This outfit has an "Elegant" main attribute, and comes with an outfit ability that can be used after obtaining the complete outfit. Titled "Golden Plume: Whimsicality", this ability summons two fluttering gold birds near Nikki, who can fly alongside her.
Mistbound Whispers (4-star)
The 4-star outfit Mistbound Whispers will be featured on the "The Mist's Call" banner, and will have the standard 4-star drop rate of one outfit piece per five pulls. This outfit has a "Sexy" main attribute, and has a special outfit ability titled "Misty Waltz: Whimsicality" that can be used upon obtaining all pieces of the outfit. After using this ability, Nikki will perform a little dance, as she is enveloped in a soft mist surrounding her.
Blooming Dreams (5-star)
The 5-star outfit Blooming Dreams will have a rerun banner in the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.7. Players can pull on the "Blooming Fantasy" banner to obtain this outfit, which has a "Sweet" main attribute. The Blooming Fantasy outfit comes with a floating ability, titled "Flower Fairy: Floating". This is a special floating ability that replaces the standard floating ability, allowing Nikki to stay in the air for a longer period of time.
Release schedule and countdown for Infinity Nikki 1.7 second half banners
All three new banners in the second half of Infinity Nikki 1.7 will go live on July 17, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). While the banners will be released simultaneously across all servers, the exact release timings might differ for players based on their time zones. You can refer to this list to check when the new banners in Infinity Nikki 1.7 phase II will be available for you:
America
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 17, 2025, at 8 PM
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 17, 2025, at 9 PM
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): July 17, 2025, at 10 PM
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 17, 2025, at 11 PM
Europe
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): July 18, 2025, at 4 AM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 18, 2025, at 5 AM
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): July 18, 2025, at 6 AM
Asia
- Indian Standard Time (IST): July 18, 2025, at 8:30 AM
- China Standard Time (CST): July 18, 2025, at 11 AM
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): July 18, 2025, at 12 PM
- Korea Standard Time (KST): July 18, 2025, at 12 PM
Additionally, you can also keep an eye on this countdown to track the release of the Infinity Nikki 1.7 second half banners:
