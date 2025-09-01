Infinity Nikki 1.9 release date, server maintenance start and end time

Infinity Nikki 1.9 will be releasing globally on September 1, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). This update is expected to be a huge one, as it will not only introduce the Home system in game, but will also feature the Infinity Nikki x Stardew Valley collab which will reward players with free outfits and furniture. As per standard pattern, there will be a maintenance and downtime period prior to the release of version 1.9, during which developers will update the game to the current version. This maintenance is scheduled to last for approximately seven hours, and all servers for the game will be offline for this period of time. Once developers have finished performing maintenance, players will be able to log back in to Infinity Nikki and experience all the new version content.Read on to find out more details regarding the global server maintenance schedule for the the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update.Server downtime duration and maintenance timings for Infinity Nikki 1.9 updateAs announced by Infold Games, server maintenance for the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update will begin on September 1, 2025, at 12:50 PM (UTC -7), and will last for seven hours and 10 minutes. The game will then go live again on September 1, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7).Apart from the new Housing feature, banners, quests, and events, players can also expect to get eight free outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.9. New default abilities related to house construction, farming, and raising fish will also be added to the game. Despite the server maintenance timings and release schedule for the version 1.9 update being the same globally, players might experience discrepancies in these timings based on their time zones. Hence, you can refer to the list below to check the specific maintenance schedule based on your time zone:America (September 1, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 12:50 pm - 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1:50 pm - 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 2:50 pm - 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3:50 pm - 11 pmEurope (September 1-2, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 8:50 pm - 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 9:50 pm - 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10:50 pm - 6 amAsia (September 2, 2025)Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:20 am - 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 3:50 am - 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 4:50 am - 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 4:50 am - 12 pmAlso read: All new Ability outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.9Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.