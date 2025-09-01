  • home icon
  Infinity Nikki 1.9 release date, server maintenance start and end time

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Sep 01, 2025 11:55 GMT
Global maintenance schedule for the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update (Image via Infold Games)
Infinity Nikki 1.9 will be releasing globally on September 1, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7). This update is expected to be a huge one, as it will not only introduce the Home system in game, but will also feature the Infinity Nikki x Stardew Valley collab which will reward players with free outfits and furniture.

As per standard pattern, there will be a maintenance and downtime period prior to the release of version 1.9, during which developers will update the game to the current version. This maintenance is scheduled to last for approximately seven hours, and all servers for the game will be offline for this period of time. Once developers have finished performing maintenance, players will be able to log back in to Infinity Nikki and experience all the new version content.

Read on to find out more details regarding the global server maintenance schedule for the the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update.

Server downtime duration and maintenance timings for Infinity Nikki 1.9 update

As announced by Infold Games, server maintenance for the Infinity Nikki 1.9 update will begin on September 1, 2025, at 12:50 PM (UTC -7), and will last for seven hours and 10 minutes. The game will then go live again on September 1, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC -7).

Apart from the new Housing feature, banners, quests, and events, players can also expect to get eight free outfits in Infinity Nikki 1.9. New default abilities related to house construction, farming, and raising fish will also be added to the game.

Despite the server maintenance timings and release schedule for the version 1.9 update being the same globally, players might experience discrepancies in these timings based on their time zones. Hence, you can refer to the list below to check the specific maintenance schedule based on your time zone:

America (September 1, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 12:50 pm - 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 1:50 pm - 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 2:50 pm - 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3:50 pm - 11 pm
Europe (September 1-2, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 8:50 pm - 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9:50 pm - 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10:50 pm - 6 am

Asia (September 2, 2025)

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:20 am - 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 3:50 am - 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 4:50 am - 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 4:50 am - 12 pm

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

