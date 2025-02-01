On Day 9 of the Strings of Time event, you'll be asked to take a photo with the grand fireworks show. This task requires players to take a photograph with the grand fireworks show that takes place at the end of the Firework Isles exclusive quests. The grand fireworks show is put up to celebrate the opening ceremony of the Carnival of Fireworks, around which the whole plot of the Firework Isles quests revolves.

However, since many players might have accidentally left the venue of the grand fireworks show without taking a photograph, there is another way to complete this task. This article covers both the ways in which you can complete the "Take a photo with the grand fireworks show" task in the Strings of Time event in Infinity Nikki.

How to take a photo with the grand fireworks show in Infinity Nikki

As mentioned above, there are two ways to take a photo with the grand fireworks show in Infinity Nikki. Here are both these methods:

Trending

1) Taking a photo at the end of the Firework Isles main quest

Location of the grand fireworks show in Firework Isles (Image via Infold Games)

The grand fireworks show is held at the very end of Chapter 2: When the Fireworks Bloom quest. At the end of the quest, Nikki is invited by Opera to the opening ceremony of the Carnival of Fireworks, which is supposed to be held at Fireworks Crossing. Once you reach this location, a small cutscene will play out, following which there will be some dialogue. After that, you are free to take pictures of the fireworks show.

Take a photo with the fireworks in the background (Image via Infold Games)

All you need to do is position Nikki in front of the fireworks, making sure that the fireworks show is visible in the background. Then, simply click a picture, and the "Take a photo with the grand fireworks show" task in the Strings of Time event will be marked as complete.

2) Taking a photo by talking to Scintillada

Scintillada can recreate the grand fireworks show (Image via Infold Games)

For those who have already completed the quest without taking a photo of the grand fireworks show, there is an alternative — albeit a bit expensive — solution to completing this task. To recreate the grand fireworks show, you will need to speak to the Faewish Sprite Scintillada (who you can find in front of the Sizzle & Spark Center Warp Spire on Firework Isles).

You will need to provide Scintillada with 30 Blastpollen and 50,000 Bling to recreate the grand fireworks show. Once you do this, the grand fireworks show will begin again, and you can take a picture with it in the background. Doing so will complete the "Take a photo with the grand fireworks show" task in the Strings of Time event.

Also read: How to get and use Blastpollen in Infinity Nikki

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.